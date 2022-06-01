It seems Hawkins County has need of a real county road department. I have lived in this county for going on 7 years and have uncountable calls to the county road superintendent for help with the horribly deteriorated roads where I live.
I can understand a delay of a few months or even six months but, 7 years of pleading and begging in person as well as uncountable phone calls to the Road Superintendent producing not even a response?
That’s criminal! Is our tax money used to support our infrastructure. The Hawkins County Road Department hangs up on me when I call and identify myself which is arrogant and childish. I realize a new superintendent has been voted in to office but, the current Road Superintendent is still responsible to serve. He hasn’t nor is he, serving the tax payers now.
He is the most irresponsible, useless elected county official I have ever had the displeasure to meet. The County Road department will not communicate by phone or even by visit. We in the Beech Creek, Grassy Creek area of the county have been, and still are, driving over roads that destroy our vehicles and have become a danger to travel.
Its disgraceful to treat county residences this way. Total lack of caring. And, commissioners have been ineffective at the task of energizing the Road Superintendent to action. The county road department leadership is a disgrace and that reflects ill upon county government as a whole.