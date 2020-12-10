Jessie Young

Surgoinsville: Jessie Goodman Young, age 96, of Surgoinsville, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born February 19, 1924 to the late Elbert M. and Delia Sams Goodman. Jessie was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Surgoinsville. She was a graduate of Surgoinsville High School and East Tennessee State earning a B.S. and M.A. degrees. Jessie taught at Lincoln Elementary in Kingsport for 31 years, retiring in 1980. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert M. Young; sisters, Mildred Goodman, Jean Smith and Betty Derrick.
She is survived by her nieces, Jean Anne Greene of Kingsport and Paula Derrick Jackson and husband, Ben of Knoxville; nephew, Todd Derrick and wife, Angie of Lenoir City; sister-in-law, Georgiana Pearson of Marietta, GA.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Surgoinsville United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Elaine Ruth officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Youth of Surgoinsville, P.O. Box 134, Surgoinsville, TN 37873.
