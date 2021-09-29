Area boys and girls will soon have access to their old hangout again, only six months after the Kingsport Boys and Girls Club wouldn’t be returning to its Rogersville facility.
Last week Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker announced during the monthly Chamber breakfast that the Kingsport YMCA has agreed to take over the old Boys and Girls Club facility at 1604 E. Main Street in Rogersville.
In March the Kingsport Boys and Girls club announced that its Rogersville program, which had been closed for the previous 12 months due to COVID, wouldn’t be reopening due to a combination of lack of funding and the deteriorating facility.
Barker said they’re addressing the deteriorated facility, thanks in part to a $14,400 contribution from David Luttrell of Luttrell Staffing.
Luttrell’s contribution will cover the cost of interior repairs including replacing the old carpeting in the building with new flooring.
“We’re trying to get the building ready for the YMCA to go in, and one of the obstacles was getting the flooring down into new building,” Barker told the Review last week. “We had a gentleman (Mr. Luttrell) who donated enough money to put new flooring down throughout the building.”
She added, “We need to either repair or replace the roof, which is going to be quite expensive as well. We were shooting for a late September opening date, but our biggest obstacle right now is getting building supplies. But, the YMCA is definitely going in. We had to get the funding set up first, and now we’ve got the funding.”
The YMCA already has eight after school programs on campuses across Hawkins County, but those are mostly geared toward elementary school children in grades K-4.
The Rogersville YMCA program will offer programs geared toward middle school children in grades 5-8.
Prior to closing due to COVID in March of 2020 the Rogersville Boys and Girls Club was averaging 35 children per day. That number had been higher until the vacant field next door where children were previously allowed to play was developed into a storage unit business.
Barker noted that the youth program is badly needed and she anticipates it won’t take long to fill the building up with youngsters again.
“They’re going to bring them in slowly, and hire a director who will be over them — try to take it in steps getting the kids in so they don’t get overwhelmed,” Barker said. “At one time we had 70-80 kids per day in the afternoon, so once it opens they’re going to sign up kids in phases rather than all at once.”
Barker said the Chamber plans on honoring Luttrell this week during a check presentation ceremony.
“He had offered to help when the Boys and Girls Club was here, and that was going down the tubes too quickly,” Barker noted. “We had looked at doing some repairs when and they decided to close our club, so we have been trying to get something back for the children out there all this time.”