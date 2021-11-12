Influenza—the flu, for short—is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the influenza virus. The flu can cause mild illnesses, but for some it can also be serious—even deadly—especially for people over 65, young children, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic health conditions.
The flu spreads easily from person to person, and you can catch it when someone who is infected coughs or sneezes – or even if you touch a recently contaminated surface or object that has the flu virus on it and then touch your nose, eyes or mouth. In the U.S., the flu season occurs in the fall and winter. Flu activity typically peaks between December and February, but it can last up until May.
There are 4 types of influenza viruses: A, B, C, and D. According to the CDC, types A and B are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics. TYPE A is the most common—and often the most harmful—form of influenza. Type A viruses can spread from animals to humans. Subtypes of type A have caused some of the deadliest flu pandemics in history. For example: H1N1, which caused swine flu in 2009 and H3N2, which caused Hong Kong flu in 1968. TYPE B is also highly contagious but can be spread among humans. It can also cause seasonal outbreaks.
Flu symptoms may include, but are not limited to, fever, sore throat, headache, tiredness, muscle aches, coughing, sneezing and runny/stuffy nose. Many of these same symptoms are noted with the routine “cold” virus as well as the pandemic causing COVID-19 virus. It is important to distinguish between these illnesses as influenza and COVID-19 can progress to severe disease stages and even death. Consult appropriate medical services if you start experiencing worsening symptoms especially difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen; sudden dizziness; confusion; or severe or persistent vomiting.
Routine annual influenza vaccination is recommended for all persons aged older than 6 months who do not have contraindications. Vaccinations usually begin in early October and you can be vaccinated at any time during the influenza season to help prevent the flu or at least diminish some of the symptoms. You cannot get the flu from the vaccine, but you can have a reaction to the vaccine that may feel as severe as the flu symptoms. Some years, the vaccine is more effective at prevention of the flu than in other years, but vaccine developers do the best that they can in predicting which strain of flu may make its way into the United States. Recent CDC and ACIP guidelines have stated that you can receive multiple vaccines at once – such as the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine. Consult your provider as to their suggestions. Personally, I would recommend obtaining them separately, with spacing at least two weeks apart. As with any recommendations you may hear of or read, please discuss them with your primary care provider who can provide specific information for you individually.
Vaccinations and good hygiene can help keep you and your family healthy this fall and winter. Cover your mouth and nose with any sneezing or cough. Wash your hands as much as possible or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose to prevent exposing yourself to previously contaminated surfaces. All of these suggestions can help keep you healthier in the upcoming months.
As with all medical and health recommendations, consult your primary medical provider for more information that may pertain to you individually.