For businesses and non-profit organizations that suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic it’s not too late to apply for a piece of Hawkins County’s $11.2 million federal stimulus payment.
Hawkins County finance director Eric Buchanan told the county commission’s Budget Committee last week that the county has already received a $509,000 state stimulus payment, and has applied for the $11.2 million federal stimulus.
The final rules on what the federal funding can be used for are expected to be released in September, and Buchanan recommended that the commission not approve any expenditures from he stimulus funds until it reviews that document.
“There has been some speculation that some of the restrictions may be lifted, or at least loosened on that final document,” Buchanan told the Budget Committee. “Hopefully sometime in September we’ll know a lot more about what we can and can’t do with that money.”
Meanwhile the commission’s Ad Hoc Committee has met several times, listening to requests for part of that federal funding. The Ad Hoc Committee, which has met four times, was formed to review stimulus funding requests and make spending recommendations to the county commission.
Ad Hoc Committee Chairman Randy Patterson said spending recommendations will be sent to the Budget Committee in “waves” rather than all at once.
They will make sure any recommended expenditures are federally approved before sending them on to the commission, Patterson added.
“We will probably be voting starting the next meeting (in September) on what (requests) have already come in,” Patterson told the Budget Committee. “We have some people in desperate need. We can also hire someone to work with us, the state and the federal government to make sure that our decisions are covered (under the federal rules), so there will be no questions about the recommendations we’re sending to you.”
Woody Boyd has agreed to volunteer as that “checker” to make sure all Ad Hoc Committee recommendations meet the federal guidelines for spending.
Patterson told the Review he has been surprised by a low turnout for stimulus funding requests, and he hopes more potential recipients will attend the September meeting and make their needs know.
“We are ready to start voting on what requests we’ve already received,” Patterson said. “We have put a list together. We would like to see some more participation as far as businesses that have suffered a loss of money due to COVID. The next Budget Committee meeting (on Sept. 20) should have the first wave of suggestions.”
The first suggested expenditures to come before the Budget Committee are expected to be replacing out-dated radios for county EMS, fire and rescue agencies; assisting addiction recovery organizations; and helping a few businesses.
“What we want to stress is if you have a business or are a self employed person, and you do have a tax number and you can prove loss of income (due to COVID), come talk to us,” Patterson said. “It don’t hurt to ask. That’s what we’re for.”
Patterson added, “We figured we’d be seeing more people, and we are not. We’re not hearing from fire departments and other non-profits that lost income because they weren’t able to do fundraising due to COVID. I don’t understand that unless they don’t realize they’re eligible. There’s help there that people don’t realize. Please come and see us, and we’ll see what we can do.”
The September Ad Hoc Committee meeting date hasn’t yet been set. Check with the Hawkins County Mayor’s office at (423) 272-7359 for more information.