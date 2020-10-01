Francis “Dowell” Justice, age 54 of Bulls Gap, passed away suddenly, Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Ray Justice; nephew, Austin Justice.
He is survived by his parents, Randall and Josephine Justice of Bulls Gap; sisters, Pearl Justice of Rogersville, Becky Clark and husband, Jimmy of Bulls Gap; brothers, Robert Justice and wife, Elizabeth of Surgoinsville, Paul Justice and Tom Justice both of Bulls Bap; his girlfriend of 13 years, Angie Beck and her daughters, Whitney and Jaden; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Speedwell Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with Ellis Necessary officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Justice family.