Hymn Notes: My job description

I love alliterated sentences. They are a challenge to construct, but the results are fun. I crafted this one several years ago to describe my job description in one, 35-word sentence using the letter “S”.
My Solemn Service is to Select Suitable pSalms, Spiritual Songs, and other aSSorted, Scripturally Sound Sacred Strains that Support our Shepherd’s Sermons, for the Singing Saints in their Sycophancy of the Sovereign Savior on Sundays.
I am not skilled or trained in the mechanics of choral directing. This ministry had fallen on me, not because I could; but only because I was available and willing when there was no one else to do it. On Sundays, I simply stood in front of my congregation, announced the song selections, and then we sang together.
But that was really the easy part. Selecting the music each week took much more time and effort. On Mondays, I received the scripture references and outlines of my pastor's sermons for the following Sundays. After I read the text and his outline, I attempted to identify keywords or teachings and then I searched through the hymnbook to find appropriate music that would support and augment his messages.
The church has a biblical mandate with clear instructions from God about what we are to do in our worship services. Those instructions certainly apply to how we use music.
We come together primarily to be built up in the faith and equipped to do the work of the ministry. And that comes by way of hearing the Word of God through the vehicle of preaching and teaching. So, then, being an integral part of our worship services, music is not to be performed for our enjoyment or entertainment.
The use of music in worship was instituted and is ordained by God and He has given sufficient instructions, in His Word, regarding its use. Among other things, music should glorify God, edify (or build up) God’s people in the faith, and point others to Christ. Those objectives are pretty much the same as those given for the ministry of pastor/teacher.
The Apostle Paul gave this instruction on how the church should conduct itself in our worship; “Speaking to one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody with your heart to the Lord; always giving thanks for all things in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God, even the Father…”Ephesians 5:19-20
The first interesting thing to note is that he tells us that we are to “speak to each other” with our music. That implies that there is something important and substantial to communicate to each other and we do that with words. The words are important. Words mean things. So, just like the words from the mouth of the preacher, the words we sing and hear in our music are important in our worship.
The Apostle then goes on to identify three kinds of music that we must use in our worship. It is not our prerogative to insist that we only like hymns or that we will only use contemporary “praise and worship” choruses. We have God’s written word of instruction; we are to speak to each other with psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs.
Psalms are the actual words of scripture set to music. With psalms, God is glorified with His very own words sung back to Him; words that speak of His character and nature and all His superlative attributes. And His words are higher and greater than the very best we could ever compose ourselves so they are the highest and greatest compositions that we can set to music and that will focus our attention on Him for His glory.
Hymns, by definition, are songs composed by men and primarily used to praise God. One of the secondary benefits of the use of hymns is that much of our doctrine is written into poetic texts. That’s a good thing if the doctrine is correct. But there is a lot of false doctrine in Christian music too, and that is where pastors/shepherds need to be on guard so that the flock is not deceived. When the doctrine is correct, much of what we know and believe about our faith can be learned through our music.
Spiritual songs are choruses and songs that speak of our personal relationship to Christ. They contain elements of personal testimony as we share, through music, who Jesus is and what He has done for us.
These are the elements. With psalms we glorify God; with hymns, we build each other up in the faith, and with spiritual songs, we point others to Christ.
Someone has said, "If the music doesn't preach to you, then there is no sense in having it."
Serve the LORD with gladness; Come before His presence with singing.
Psalm 100:2
