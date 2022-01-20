Without much prior warning to members of the Joint Parks and Recreation Board, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted at their Jan. 18 meeting for the town to pull out of the board exactly one year from now.
During the BMA meeting, there was very little discussion about the impetus behind the decision to end Church Hill’s long standing Parks and Rec partnership with Mount Carmel and Surgoinsville.
Vice Mayor Michael Bell’s motion noted only that the decision was made because of “where the city is headed with our new park (at Holliston Mills) and as far us being able to make our own decisions. Just the city itself.”
In a follow-up special called Joint Rec board meeting on Jan. 19, tensions were high, and many board members expressed frustration and sadness with the decision.
“I’d like to find out why he (Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal) is cutting our throat after all these years,” Joint Rec board Chairman Doug Sawyer said.
However, many board members were sure to note that, though the politics of the league will be restructured, recreation for area children is not going anywhere.
“This is not doomsday,” Board member Randall Collier said. “Today is not the end of sports, and we’ve still got a program.”
What is next?
As it currently stands, the Joint Parks and Recreation Board provides recreational activities for children in Mount Carmel, Church Hill and Surgoinsville. Church Hill has been a part of an inter-local agreement with Mount Carmel since 1999, and Surgoinsville was invited to join in 2012. Representatives from all three towns sit on the board, and costs are divided based on population so that Church Hill and Mount Carmel each pay 40% and Surgoinsville pays 20% of the total cost.
Joint Recreation Director Tim Wilson noted that Church Hill pays all costs up front and then bills each individual town for their percentage.
The contract requires a one year notice so Church Hill’s decision to leave the league takes effect Jan. 18, 2023.
All seven Joint Rec board members who attended the Jan. 19 meeting noted that they were unaware of Church Hill’s plan and were not informed before the board voted. Even the one Church Hill representative on the board who was present at the meeting, Cody Smith noted that he was not briefed before the board voted.
Once it becomes official, Church Hill will have to decide how to structure its own recreation league. Surgoinsville and Mount Carmel will then have to decide if each town will form individual recreation leagues or work out an agreement with other municipalities.
Members of the Joint Rec board also noted that children from all areas, including Church Hill, will still be welcome. Several Church Hill Aldermen also echoed this sentiment, noting that children from other municipalities are still welcome to participate in their recreation activities.
“Once we get (the Holliston Mills park) built, we WANT other adjoining cities coming in,” Alderman Michael Walker told the Review. “That’s what the whole idea of it is.”
The three towns will also likely have to divide up the equipment that was purchased through the Joint Rec Board with money from all three towns.
At the Joint Rec board meeting, Collier asked Wilson to compile an inventory list of all equipment so the three municipalities can determine how to proceed.
Why leave the league now?
Though there was no discussion on the decision during Church Hill’s board meeting, several members of the board spoke to the Review after the meeting.
“We’re building a big park at Holliston Mills, and we could still build it while in the joint board, but we don’t want to,” Deal told the Review after the meeting. “We control our recreation (if we leave the board), because right now it is at a stalemate and isn’t going anywhere.”
When asked further about the stalemate, Deal declined to elaborate, noting that he didn’t want to “block himself against other cities.”
“With the property (at Holliston Mills) and the money this city has put into it, we want to have more decision-making ability in how that all goes, versus it being something that everybody feels is the joint-city park,” Walker said. “But that is not to say that people are not welcome at that park.”
Walker noted that the possibility of leaving the league has been tossed around the entire time he has served as Alderman.
However, several aldermen noted that the idea came to the surface again around a year ago when Mount Carmel Aldermen made several statements during a board meeting that questioned the joint rec board’s spending and Church Hill’s handling of the other towns’ contributions.
At the time, Deal publicly expressed his frustration at the statements, saying “Mount Carmel has bashed this city bad.”
Another issue came up in December of 2020 when Mount Carmel Mayor Pat Stilwell appointed herself, Alderman Mindy Fleishour and community member Jeff Gray to the board to represent Mount Carmel. When Alderman Steven McLain questioned the appointment of Stilwell to the board, the board erupted into questions about how appointments are made and what the Joint Rec board bylaws allow.
Deal’s name was tossed around as Aldermen wondered aloud what role he had in creating these rules.
After some back-and-forth, Stilwell asked the board, “What gives Dennis Deal the right to make these decisions without the other two mayors?”
In response, Deal announced at the time that Church Hill intended to oust Mount Carmel from the league. However, this ouster never came to fruition.
One Church Hill Alderman opposed to decision
The Church Hill BMA voted 5-1 in favor of leaving the Joint Rec board, with Alderman Keith Gibson voting ‘no’ and Alderman Kathy Christian absent.
After the meeting, Gibson told the Review that, though he knew the idea had been discussed in the past, the fact that it was brought up at the Jan. 18 meeting “caught [him] off guard.”
“I think we will end up absorbing the whole cost,” Gibson said when asked why he voted against the move. “What made this so good as a joint venture is that nobody had the entire cost.”
Joint Rec Board responds
“I want people in this area to know the reason why (the board will disband), and it’s not because Mount Carmel or Surgoinsville weren’t doing our part,” Sawyer said.
He further noted that he suspected the problems began when he was elected Chairman instead of someone from Church Hill.
“They don’t like having the authority pulled out of Church Hill,” he said. “They want to keep it right here, but I’ll just tell the Mayor (Deal) like it is. He has lost so many workers recently it’s pathetic, and I don’t blame them. I would run too–especially if I was a woman. He’s got people working here who are good workers and have to walk on pins and needles because they are afraid they will lose their jobs over the simplest thing.”
Sawyer was likely referring to the resignation of two different City Recorders within 2021 who both cited issues with Deal and “a toxic work environment” as their reason for leaving.
“I really feel like this (league) has been a huge success, and, to just break it up, I don’t understand why that would happen,” Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham said. “I don’t understand why any grown person would vote in any way to hinder a child from participating in sports.”
Both he and Sawyer noted that they appreciated Gibson’s decision to vote against the move.
“When I got the call this morning, it just struck me as ‘why?’” Stilwell told the board.
She also told the Review, “But this happened a year ago with then wanting to throw Mount Carmel out, so really it’s nothing new.”
Though this tense situation will likely continue to unfold over the next year, area children can rest assured that recreation opportunities will still exist within each of the three towns.
Collier reiterated, “This is not doomsday. We will still have recreation.”