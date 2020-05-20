JEFFERSON CITY — Several students from Hawkins County graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution's spring semester.
Commencement ceremonies, postponed due to the pandemic, are proposed for Aug. 7.
Graduates by hometown are:
Bulls Gap
• Jessica Wheeler, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner.
Church Hill
• Kristen Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Studies; and,
• Gregory Sturgill, Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership
Rogersville
• Tara Harrell, Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership; and,
• Anna Hickman, Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction.
