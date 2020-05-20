JEFFERSON CITY — Several students from Hawkins County graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution's spring semester.

Commencement ceremonies, postponed due to the pandemic, are proposed for Aug. 7.

Graduates by hometown are:

Bulls Gap

• Jessica Wheeler, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner.

Church Hill

• Kristen Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Studies; and,

• Gregory Sturgill, Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership

Rogersville

• Tara Harrell, Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership; and,

• Anna Hickman, Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction.

