Walmart Foundation Continues to Support Hawkins County Schools and Community

The Walmart Foundation was created in 1982 to help support the communities Walmart serves. Together, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation generally provide more than $1 billion in cash and in-kind annual giving.
The Foundation recently awarded grant funding to the basketball programs at Church Hill Middle School and Volunteer High School. Both schools received $1,000 each. Coach Daris Green will use the Church Hill Middle School funding to offset the cost of new uniforms. Both coaches know first-hand about the shortage of funds this past year. Coach Jason Rock was concerned about funding when the team received an invitation to play in a Thanksgiving Break Tournament.
Rock stated, “Like many sports teams in the area, ticket and concessions were down drastically due to the COVID pandemic.” VHS will use their funding to assist with tournament travel expenses.
Front End Coach, Kenny Cable shares, “Walmart strives to be a part of the local community. We are extremely pleased to assist both the Church Hill Middle School and Volunteer High School athletic departments. Hawkins County Schools and their parents are important contributors to the success of this Walmart location.”
Cable explained that applications are reviewed at the local level and together make a decision on funding as a team.
“Always, Hawkins County Schools is thankful to those who wish to partner along with us. All Districts have faced challenges over the last year and a half and it is Foundations like this that make a difference for our students,” said Matt Hixson, Director of Schools.