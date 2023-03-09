The Kingsport Police Department is occasionally contacted by concerned citizens who have received questionable phone calls from someone claiming to be affiliated with the Kingsport Police Department.
In most of these instances, the caller in question is trying to solicit money, financial information, or some other form of payment. The caller will often mention an arrest warrant and threaten the recipient of the call with incarceration if they do not comply.
During the course of their official duties, Officers and other employees of the Kingsport Police Department often do have reason to contact citizens via phone; however, they would NEVER attempt to solicit money our threaten incarceration if someone refuses to pay.
When this occurs, it is most certainly a scam, and the best course of action is to hang up the phone. This is not a new scam. K.P.D. and numerous other law enforcement agencies have warned, and will continue to warn about this type of scam.
Keep in mind that with modern technology, it is entirely possible for the scam artist to electronically alter their caller ID information to make it appear that the call is coming from an actual KPD telephone number.
Never give money, financial information, or any other form of payment to these callers, as it is extremely difficult if not impossible to recover these funds after they are released.
If anyone receives a call from someone claiming to be affiliated with the Kingsport Police Department and has any concerns as to their authenticity, they should feel free to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111 to verify their legitimacy.