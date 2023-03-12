sex kits

On Monday the Bureau flew an initial set of 550 kits to DLI, including 250 from the Jackson Crime Laboratory, 250 from Knoxville, and 50 from Nashville.

 Courtesy of TBI

In an effort to reduce turnaround times in the TBI’s Forensic Biology Units, hundreds of sexual assault kits, submitted by law enforcement agencies across the state, have been outsourced for laboratory analysis in Florida. 

