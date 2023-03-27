A New York man was charged with four counts of vehicular homicide after the tractor trailer he was driving sideswiped five people Sunday evening who were fixing a flat tire in I-18 in Kingsport, killing four and critically injury the fifth.
The investigation allegedly revealed that the driver of the tractor-trailer was impaired.
Around 7 p.m. Sunday Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving an overturned tractor-trailer on southbound Interstate 81, just north of exit 63 (Airport Parkway) in Kingsport. Due to the serious nature of the crash, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate.
The KPD reported that a white 2017 Chevrolet Express van occupied by eight males was southbound on Interstate 81 just north of exit 63 (Airport Parkway) when the left front tire became flat and the driver pulled the van onto the right-hand shoulder. Three of the occupants remained in the van. Five of the occupants exited the van and began working to repair the flat tire.
Shortly thereafter, a red Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven and solely occupied by Saul A. Carrera, 60, of New York, NY, was southbound on Interstate 81. The tractor-trailer veered to the right onto the shoulder, sideswiped the van, and struck all five of the pedestrians who were working to repair the tire.
The tractor-trailer continued south a short distance, and then jack-knifed and overturned off the right side of the roadway. Carrera received non-incapacitating injuries and was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for treatment.
Four of the five pedestrians were killed. The fifth pedestrian sustained suspected major injuries and was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. As of the time of issuance of this release, he remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The three occupants who remained inside the van were not injured.
Based upon officers’ observations and evidence collected at the scene, investigators established probable cause to determine that Carerra was operating the tractor-trailer while impaired.
A warrant was obtained, charging him with four counts of Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication; Reckless Aggravated Assault; Felony Reckless Endangerment; Driving Under the Influence in a Commercial Vehicle; and Failure to Exercise Due Care.
Monday afternoon Carerra remained hospitalized in stable condition under police guard. Upon his discharge, he will be taken into custody and transported to jail on $200,000 bond.
As a result of this crash and the lengthy investigation that followed, the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 remained closed for several hours; however, they have since been reopened.
This remains an open and active investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit.
The victims were identified as:
Jesse James Delacruz, 49, Fayetteville, Tenn.
Jose Urbano Serrano Ramos, 25, Crossville, Ala.
A 17-year-old male from Crossville, Ala.
An unidentified male
The victim who suffered a critical injury is a 17-year-old male from Gadsden, Ala.