October 11
A BOLO was issued for a Gold four door Honda driven by Chris Helton traveling west on Hwy 11W. HCSO Deputy Allen passed said vehicle and made a vehicle stop at Hwy 11W and Quick Stop Market in Surgoinsville. Deputy reports having had previous knowledge that the identified driver, Helton, had a suspended license, having written him a previous citation back in May of 2020. The vehicle registration came back to a chevy truck, but was displayed on a 2003 Honda. Heaton reportedly advised that he did not have insurance. Inside the drivers side door, Deputy Allen found a pair of brass knuckles. Heaton was placed into custody and transported to the jail without incident.
October 9
Robin Jeanette Craig of Morristown has been charged with False Imprisonment, Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest. HCSO Deputy White responded to Family Dollar to speak to a male victim in relation to a domestic assault. The victim claimed that that morning he had gotten into a verbal argument with his wife, suspect Robin Craig, because he refused to pray with her. The victim further stated that he had gotten into a car with her so that she could drive him to work. Reportedly, the victim was half way in the car when he decided he did not want to ride with her because he was afraid she would hurt him. Deputy White reports that the victim told him that as he was trying to get out of the car the suspect hit the gas and he was not able to get out in time. The victim stated that he was hanging half way out of the car and demanded that the suspect stop and let him out. The victim rode in the car from the apartments in Bulls Gap to the Bulls Gap red light with the door open screaming for help. Reportedly the suspect physically held him in the car and would not let him out. The two came to a stop at the red light and that is when the victim tried again to get out of the car. The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim and scratched him and tried to keep him in the vehicle. The victim escaped the car and fled on foot. The suspect drove off and left him. Deputy White reports, “I took the victim back to the apartments so that I could speak to the suspect. The victim called the suspect back to the apartments and that is when I made contact with her.” He continued, “As soon as she pulled in she got out of the car and began to tell me that she did not do anything.” While White was trying to conduct the investigation, the suspect got back into her car. White ordered her out of the car and she allegedly repeatedly refused. “I implored the suspect to get out of the car or I would have no choice but to use force,”White said. The suspect got out of the car. White Continued, “I informed the suspect that she was under arrest and grabbed her right arm. The suspect attempted to pull away from me. I gave her several commands to give me her other arm, but she did not.” The suspect was taken to the ground and placed in hand cuffs. The suspect was transported to Hamblen County ER where she was treated for a dislocated right shoulder. After the suspect was treated, she was taken into custody and transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
October 12
HCSO Deputy responded to a Mooresburg residence in reference to a break in that had already occurred. The complainant said he arrived at his mother’s residence and found doors to the residence and garage had been forced open. He said that the only thing he noticed missing was a flat screen tv and damage to the three doors. He said that all the cabinets were open in the kitchen and also his Ford Explorer that he was working on under the carport.
October 10
A Surgoinsville woman stated that her ex-husband has been stalking her for months. She stated that the ex-husband would show up at random places, like the Dollar Store, when she was there and make remarks about things she was doing and he would find her new residence. On October 10 the woman was at her new residence for the first time and the ex-husband showed up and was looking through her windows. She hid in the residence to keep her ex-husband from seeing her. She further alleged that she has changed her phone number several time and the ex-husband always gets it and sends her texts telling her what she is doing at that moment, or what she was doing that day. She states that she and her ex-husband have been divorced for two years.
October 10
HCSO Deputy Winter responded to a call of an aggravated assault involving firearms. The victims reportedly told Deputy Winter that they were invited to come to a residence by their aunt to call their uncle who is in prison. They reportedly stated that when they arrived, they were assaulted at gun point by two named male suspects. The victims said that one suspect held an AR-15 on them while the other suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to pistol whip them. They reportedly stated that when after he pistol whipped them that he stole their wallets, their phones and a pair of boots. While speaking with the victims a gray Nissan Maxima drove by. “The victims pointed and said that was them,” Winter reported. Winter then got into his vehicle and performed a felony traffic stop. Once backup arrived, he got the two male suspects out of the car, who were detained for safety, as well as the aunt. The aunt gave permission to search the car, but no weapons or personal belongings were found. Deputy Winters reports that the suspects stated that the victims showed up to the suspect’s house to harass them. One of the suspects, the one accused of pistol whipping, reportedly told Deputy Winters that he went outside at the request of the aunt to make them leave. He further stated that he got into a scuffle with the two victims and made them leave. At this point Deputy Winter had an officer bring the two victims to the scene. “I informed them that due to the serious nature of the call, I would have to five the case to a detective. The victims stated to me that if I could not find their belongings right then and there they wanted to drop the case and not get detectives involved,” Winter reported. He continued, “Their reasoning, according to them, is that they did not want to have to go to court.”
October 9
A Church Hill man reported that some unknown persons broke the window out of his car and took items including welding tools, helmet, jacket and 2 pair of boots. The victim stated that the car sits on his property and the last time he was there was approximately a week ago.
October 9
A phone scam complaint brought HCSO Deputy Lamons to a Bulls Gap residence. The victim stated he was contacted around 6:15 PM by a Michael Collins claim to be from Publisher’s Clearing House. The caller stated that the victim had won $850,000 but to get it he had to call back around 8:30 AM on October 10 and pay $2,350.55 using the “Zoey” application. The caller stated that when the victim called and paid, they would schedule for “them” to come out to his residence with the check. The caller stated that “Deborah Collins, Andrew Goldberg and Daniel Sawyer” would be the people delivering the check. The victim stated at this time, he was not aware of any fraudulent activity on his accounts, but wanted a report in case of further incidents.
October 11
Jonathan Clark, of Kingsport, was arrested and charged with public intoxication after an event on Speedwell Rd. The complainant reported an assault n progress between a man and a woman, and that they were in a dark colored van. HCSO Deputy Winter reports that the people involved had left the scene, and he searched the area and came into contact with a female walking on HE Goan Rd. She stated that she was with her boyfriend, suspect Jonathan Clark. She reported to Deputy Winters that she had not been assaulted, when asked. While Deputy Winter was talking with the female, two other officers came into contact with the suspect who was walking to where contact was made with the female. Clark was covered in glass and his arm was bleeding. Deputy Winter reports that Clark was under the influence of alcohol and possibly a stimulant narcotic. The suspect was reportedly rambling incoherently and hallucinating. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication. Up the road, approximately 300 feet away, the damaged van was located, and the owner of the van was contacted.
October 9
A Rogersville man reported two kayaks stolen. The victim stated that the kayaks were dark green with the live well missing in both. A neighbor gave detailed descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, as well as a tag number.
October 9
A Rogersville man reported theft of a firearm. The victim stated that he believes the gun was stolen approximately two months ago. Ne noticed that it was missing on October 9. The gun was reported as a Glock 19 Gen 4 with two fully loaded magazines in a camo holster.
October 12
A Rogersville man reports that he observed a white 4-door midsize car with a burned out taillight stopped outside his residence in the roadway. The complainant stated he went out on the porch and asked the male standing outside the vehicle who he was. The male reportedly stated that he just stopped to pee. The man then reportedly got back into the car and drove to the other side of the yard, where the complainant reports hearing 3 to 4 shots from a firearm, the the car took off.
October 12
A Rogersville man reported vandalism and reckless endangerment. Deputy Lamons responded at approximately 10:27 PM. The complainant stated early that morning, around 1:00 AM, he was awakened by multiple gunshots in front of his residence. The man stated that he got up, grabbed his dog, and ran outside, but did not see anyone. He then noticed that his mailbox had been shot and the plastic Halloween decoration pumpkin in the yard had been shot with what appeared to be a shotgun. He stated there were pellet holes in the porch of his residence and dents in the metal on the residence.
October 9
