October 22
Cathy Leann Reynolds, Rogersville, was observed driving without registration lights by Dep. DesOmeaux and a traffic stop was initiated. The suspect was found to be driving on a revoked for DUI driver’s license. She reported having a glass pipe and a personal use amount of narcotics in the vehicle. A search revealed .06 gm of Methamphetamine, a Suboxone pill and two glass pipes. Reynolds was arrested for Driving on a Revoked License, Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Sch. 3, and Display Registration.
A Whitesburg resident reported that she received a call from someone alleging to be with Publisher’s Clearing House informing her that she had won money but that she would need to send a money order for $275 to a Nashville address in order to get her prize money.
October 23
Dominos Pizza, Rogersville, contacted the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Department to report counterfeit bills. The driver reported receiving three $20 bills while delivering but did not realize they were fake until she left the residence.
A Rogersville resident reported theft of a check out of her mailbox. The name was changed on the check and cashed by the subject.
A Kingsport resident reported receiving calls and texts from her ex-husband threatening harm to her and her children.
Raymond Choinski, Mooresburg, was arrested after an argument with the victim that escalated into a piece of lumber being used by both parties in a fight. The victim was transported to the hospital and Choinski was transported to the Hawkins Co. jail charged with Aggravated Assault.
Tony Joe Davenport, Rogersville, was observed running a stop sign and a traffic stop was initiated. He reported having neither a driver’s license nor proof of insurance. He also provided the deputy a false name and date of birth. After further questioning by the deputy, Davenport finally provided his name. A NCIC check showed that he had two warrants out of North Carolina and a suspended license. He was arrested for Criminal Impersonation, Running a stop sign, Suspended license, Registration-improper display, Financial responsibility and wheel tax. He was transported to the Hawkins County jail.
John Roberts Wisecarver, homeless, was arrested for criminal trespass after trespassing on property he had previously been banned from. He was transported to the Hawkins Co. jail.
October 24
A Mooresburg resident requested an escort into her home as she felt unsafe entering alone. Upon entering the residence, Dep. Sanders noticed a strong odor of possible burnt electrical wires. Inspection of the home revealed that an air conditioning unit had caught fire spreading smoke and smut throughout the house. Lakeview Fire was dispatched. A thermal camera showed no heat of fire or fire elsewhere in the home.
The Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Department was called to a domestic violence matter in Rogersville. The victim reported that she was crying after learning that the suspect, Donnie Ray Brooks, had allegedly been unfaithful with another woman. When she would not stop crying, the subject was observed to have injuries to her eye, the side of her face and a laceration at the top of her head. When the victim locked herself into the bedroom, Brooks reportedly broke the door down and threatened to “slice and dice” her with a machete. Deputies attempted to contact Brooks at his home but were unsuccessful in getting the suspect to the door. Officers then decided to take a tactical attempt to enter the residence; however, the suspect did come to the door before entry was made. Brooks was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault.
A runaway juvenile, who had taken a Harley Davidson motorcycle from his parents in Florida and fled the state, was found at a residence in Church Hill. The subject was found hiding in a closet in the home. He was charged with Runaway Juvenile, Possession of Stolen Property and Evading arrest. He was transported to the Johnson City Detention Center.
October 25
A Rogersville resident reported that he discovered broken gate locks and a broken door hinge on his property. Multiple items were taken. A generator and two batteries were removed but left on the side of the road. A propane line was also cut. Locks were replaced by the suspects for a possible attempt to enter the property later.
Steven Rose Kearney, Kingsport, was charged with Driving Under the Influence 2nd, Failure to show Proof of Insurance and Registration violation. Kearney was observed driving to the left of the center line and was stopped. The smell of alcohol was noted by the deputy as Kearney was speaking. He was unstable on his feet and performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test. He was found to have a previous DUI in Bristol, VA. Kearney elected to have a blood alcohol test done and was taken to the Hawkins County ER for a blood draw prior to being transported to the jail.
October 26
A Rogersville resident reported a possible stolen vehicle. She reported that the vehicle owner was currently incarcerated at the Hawkins Co. jail. The owner had allowed the alleged suspect to borrow the vehicle; however, he will not return the vehicle.