A Sullivan County teacher who claimed he'd been stabbed inside a school was arrested Wednesday after allegedly admitting the incident didn't occur.
On Monday, Dec. 5, Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher, Harold Dalton, reported that he had been stabbed inside of the school.
SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt reported that investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded and immediately began conducting interviews and reviewing video footage. Seabolt stated that numerous investigators have been at the school since Monday and have spent many man hours on the investigation. In total, over 100 staff members and students were interviewed.
"It was determined through extensive investigation, to include the review of surveillance video, that no other individuals were involved in this incident," Seabolt stated in his report. "Harold Dalton was interviewed and the investigation revealed that his statements to investigators concerning the alleged stabbing were false and that the incident that he reported did not occur."
Harold Dalton, 53, of Eastern Star Road, Kingsport, was arrested and charged with the offense of False Reports for reporting an incident that did not occur and providing false statements to investigators.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy stated, “Please understand that the incident that was reported this week at Sullivan Heights Middle left us with little to no information to release. As most of you know, if I felt that anyone was in danger or that there was a risk to the public, I would be the first to release that information. What I will not do is release speculation, hearsay, or other inaccurate information to excite the public when it is not warranted. As always, we will investigate any incident to the best of our ability and report only the facts.”
