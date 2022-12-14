Thanks to citizen tips received and subsequent follow-up investigation, one of two convicted sex offenders being sough by the Kingsport Police Department was apprehended, according to a KPD report released Wednesday.
On Tuesday the Kingsport Police Department issued a report asking for help locating Rowena H. King and Robert John Walsh, both of whom were wanted for failure to report as sex offenders.
The KPD reported that King, 56, was in custody. Walsh, 38, remained wanted and at large.
King is a registered violent sex offender based upon a 1990 conviction for aggravated rape and sexual assault. As a violent sex offender, she is required to report quarterly to the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where she resides; however, she has not reported since 2018.
She was last known to reside in Kingsport; however, her address on file is no longer valid. As such, she is classified as an absconder, and a warrant has been obtained for her arrest, charging her with Violation of the Sex Offender Registry.
Robert John Walsh is a registered violent sex offender based upon a 2004 conviction for sexual assault.
As a violent sex offender, he is required to report quarterly to the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where he resides; however, he has not reported since February 2022.
He was last known to reside in Kingsport; however, his address on file is no longer valid. As such, he is classified as an absconder, and a warrant has been obtained for his arrest, charging him with Violation of the Sex Offender Registry.
Anyone who sees Walsh or may potentially know where he can be located, is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
For additional information on these and other registered sex offenders, please visit the TBI Sex Offender Registry website at https://sor.tbi.tn.gov/ or the Kingsport Sex Offender Community Notification System website at https://KingsportSexOffenderCNS.com
