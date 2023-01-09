A man accused of pulling the trigger on a handgun pointed at a woman Thursday, and then beating her with the gun when it didn’t fire, was charged with attempted second degree murder.
HCSO Deputy Brayden Hammonds stated in his report that around 4 a.m. Thursday he responded to a residence in the Whitesburg community in far southwest Hawkins County after a woman called 911 and stated she needed help.
Hammonds stated that he arrived at the residence to find the woman exiting a mobile home with her face covered in blood. The woman reportedly told Hammonds, ‘He’s got a gun. He’s trying to load it now.”
Hammonds said he gave the man inside the residence, later identified as Kevin Dwight Buttry, commands to come outside with his hands up. After some negotiation Butty came outside, but Hammonds said Buttry resisted being detained and was taken to the ground.
The woman reportedly stated she and Buttry, 42, of Rogersville, had gotten into an argument earlier.
“(The woman) advised me that Kevin had been acting strange lately, so she had been carrying her handgun for personal protection,” Hammonds stated in his report. “(The woman) said Kevin started acting crazy, and was acting aggressively towards her, throwing things. She pulled her gun in fear and put it to her side, and that Kevin got it away from her.”
Hammonds added, “(The woman) advised the Kevin pointed the gun at her and pulled the trigger, but the gun was not loaded. (The woman) said that Kevin then proceeded to beat her in the head with the gun.”
The woman further stated that she eventually got Buttry to stop beating her and called 911.
Aside from attempted murder Buttry was also charged with resisting arrest.
At the time of his arrest Thursday Buttry also had pending warrants on two counts of aggravated assault based on reports made by another woman regarding alleged attacks that occurred in September and October.
The alleged victim stated that on Sept. 14 Buttry dragged her out of her vehicle by her hair, choked her into unconsciousness, and then hit her with a guitar.
The alleged victim further stated that on the night of Oct. 26 Buttry punched her in the face, grabbed her hair and slammed her head into the floor, and then dragged her into the bathroom where he slammed her head into the floor and toilet. She was later treated and released from the Morristown Hamblen County Hospital.
Butty was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment in Sessions Court Monday on the attempted murder, resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated assault.