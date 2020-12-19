December 10
A Guntown Rd resident reported that theft of most of his belongings. Estimated value of the items taken was $43,170. He believes that a woman who was staying at the residence while he was in jail from 10/24 until 11/16 disposed of his belongings without permission.
A resident of Rogersville reported the theft of scrap gutters that he had just removed from the house which were laying in the front yard. He was home at the time of the theft but did not hear anything; however, he did have a video. The gutters and aluminum trim were valued at $2,000.
A Johnson City resident reported the theft of building materials by a Surgoinsville contractor he had hired to complete some home improvement projects. The complainant reported that he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 and were under quarantine, and that he made the suspect aware of that. He made contact with the contractor again who indicated that he would be there to finish the job the week of 12/6. The contractor advised the victim on 12/10 that he would get someone else to complete the job but would not allow the victim to have certain construction materials even though the victim paid for them. The total value of the stolen property was $400.
An auto burglary/ theft from Laurel Run Park was reported by a Church Hill resident. When she returned to her vehicle, she found the passenger side back door window broken out. The passenger side front window was found to be cracked and both doors had scratches in the paint. Items noted to be taken from the vehicle include a Fossil handbag and a wallet containing $600 and miscellaneous credit, banking and identification cards. A prescription medication bottle containing two pills was also noted as being missing.
A Rogersville resident reported the possible theft of a vehicle. The complainant indicated that he was trading the truck for a 2009 Suzuki GSX500. The owner of the Suzuki reportedly brought the motorcycle over and took the truck without the owner signing the title. Four days later the owner of the Suzuki reportedly stole the motorcycle and sold it to another individual. The Isuzu truck was reportedly traded for a Honda Accord. The Isuzu was later found and was impounded until it could be determined who the rightful owner is as both parties had a title in hand for the vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a one vehicle accident at Cedar Valley and Highway 66 N. A caller reported that a vehicle struck several mailboxes on Cedar Valley, and that the driver was getting out of the vehicle and staggering down the road. A man matching that description was located by the deputies. Eric Lee Hooker, Bulls Gap, was noted to be unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and large dilated pupils. He had blood on his chin and clothing. He reported that friend was driving the car, but he did not know where that individual was. Field sobriety testing was not done after Hooker began to fall backwards as he was attempting to answer whether he was willing to perform the test. He admitted to buying a six pack of beer and a bottle of vodka but reported that he was not driving. He additionally admitted to taking Suboxone and some Xanax. He refused consent to blood testing. A pat-down of Hooker before he was placed in the deputy’s vehicle produced .17 gm of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, an orange prescription bottle with five hexagon shaped pills believed to be Suboxone, a green rectangular pill believed to be alprazolam, and a half pill, white, believed to be sulfamethoxazole. An empty beer can was found in the vehicle. There were smeared bloody fingerprints on the steering wheel and driver’s door panel. A witness advised that he saw a male matching Hooker’s description sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, with blood on his beard. Hooker was charged with Failure to report an accident, leaving the scene, failure to exercise due car, driving under the influence, simple possession or casual exchange, violation of financial responsibility, possession of Legend drug, violation of drug control act, possession of Schedule 3, Possession of Schedule 4, and violation of implied consent. He was transported to the Hawkins County jail.
Mikkah Tenille Davidson, Church Hill, was arrested for Simple Possession of Schedule 6, Possession of Legend drugs, Registration violation, Failure to show proof of insurance and no driver’s license following a traffic stop. She was pulled over after the deputy observed that the license plate month had been scratched off along with the last letter on the plate. She did not have a driver’s license, or proof of insurance. The vehicle registration had expired in January 2020. She was found to have a strong odor of marijuana and was asked if she had anything illegal in the vehicle. She indicated that she did not. She gave permission for a vehicle search. During that search a sandwich bag was discovered and found to contain 30 white pills believed to be Gabapentin, a joint with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, and a paper with a green leafy substance also believed to be marijuana. She was placed under arrest and transported to the jail for booking.
December 11
A Church Hill resident reported fraudulent use of a credit/debit card when money was taken from his Eastman Credit Union account to make a car payment for another individual. He did make one payment for her in the past.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen by a Rogersville resident.
A Rogersville resident report theft of her Honda SUV by an individual known to her. She wished to press charges against that person. A “be on the lookout” was put out on the vehicle. Logan William Foster, homeless, was arrested for possession of stolen property and transported to the Hawkins County jail.
Deputies were called to a Surgoinsville residence regarding a unwanted guest. The resident reported that Timothy Avery “Clay” Williams, Bulls Gap, came to his residence and began beating on the door wanting a gun to shoot people he thought were in his house. When the officer asked Williams to show him where the people were at his house, he stated they were “in front of his house right now”. The deputy did not observe anyone around the house Williams pointed out. Williams was arrested for Public Intoxication and taken to the jail.
Heather Nicole Hayes, Surgoinsville, was arrested for DUI and driving left of center. The deputy observed the vehicle she was driving to be swerving between the slow lane and the shoulder several times and slowing down to 25 mph. After she was pulled over, the deputy smelled the strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her. She reported that she had not been drinking. After exiting the vehicle, she fell to the ground and was unable to stand or even sit up. She had urinated on herself. Medics were called to check her blood sugar after she noted that she was a diabetic and that she had Covid. She was too intoxicated to perform field sobriety tests. She was placed under arrest and read the Implied Consent form. She willingly gave blood for testing and was transported to the jail.
December 12
20 knives, jewelry and leather were taken from a Church Hill residence sometime between 12/10 and 12/11. The deputy observed that the front door has been forcibly opened.
December 13
Cortney Makayla Starcher, Greeneville, was arrested following a traffic stop. As the deputy approached the vehicle, it accelerated at a high rate of speed (100 in a 55) and turned into a wooded area. Two females were in the vehicle. After consent was obtained to search the vehicle, the deputy found a black bag on the passenger side floor containing two mason jars with a clear substance believed to be Methamphetamine, several small bags with what appeared to be Methamphetamine, and a large container with a green leafy substance and several pills believed tot Buprenorphine, Alprasolan, Vyvanse. Also found were pressed pills believed to be ecstasy with several glass pipes. Three loaded firearms were also located. Starcher was arrested for Mfg/Del/Poss/Sell Methamphetamine, Possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule 1, possession of Schedule 2, possession of Schedule 6, possession of Schedule 3, and possession of Schedule 4.
Douglas Graham Godbee, Rogersville, was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic control device following a traffic stop. The deputy observed Godbee running a red light and made contact with the driver. He was observed to have the odor of alcohol coming from his person and had bloodshot eyes. He performed three standardized field sobriety tests. At some point in the testing, he reported that he could not do the test and didn’t count out loud when instructed to do so. He stated that he understood all of the tests. He was read the Violation Implied Consent form. He was taken to Hawkins County jail where a breath test was performed, the results were .19
A Surgoinsville resident reported vandalism and theft of various straps, tools and oil from cargo boxes on is flatbed trailer. The boxes were damaged while they were being opened. The property damage and value of the stolen items was $1,940.
A robbery was reported by a Kingsport resident. He reported that five men in a red truck pulled him from a car and beat him with a metal pipe. They then took $143 cash and a gold necklace from him. He believes that he was beaten because the men thought that he was a snitch. He was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment.