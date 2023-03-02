An elderly Mount Carmel man told police this week that he was scammed out of $70,000 after communicating with who he thought was McAfee Antivirus software.
The 76-year-old man reported that the scam started on Feb. 17 after he received an email about his McAfee Antivirus software, which he confirmed he does have on his computer.
He called the phone number listed on the email.
Mount Carmel Police Department Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr. stated in his report that the victim spoke to an Indian man. The victim stated he wanted to cancel his subscription and was told he would have to speak with someone else who would call him. Another Indian male called him from what appeared to be a Washington DC area code.
This scam went on for over a week. During this time, the suspects gained access to his computer, provided fake websites that appeared to be his bank and bank account. The victim was suppose to receive $200 for the cancellation.
During the time the suspects had access to his computer, they were doing a wire transfer for the $200 but made it appear they had mistakenly given him $20,000.
They then requested the victim pay an amount of money back for the mistake they made. The victim was also asked asked to obtain several gift cards.
During the week the victim got two $500 gift cards from Walmart, two $500 from Target, five $500 from CVS, and four $500 from Walgreens. Every time the victim gave them money he was given another reason to get more. The victim also made several withdrawals from the bank in the amount of $20,000, $15,000, $14,500, $14,500, and $5,000.
Lunsford advised the victim to also speak with the FBI at the local office in Johnson City based on the dollar amount.