September 28
A 60-inch Big Boy mower was reported stolen by a Rogersville man. HCSD CPL Godsey reports that the victim advised that his wife left the house early that morning and couldn’t advise if the mower was gone when she left the residence. The victim reports leaving the house around 10PM to go up to his mountain property to stay, and didn’t come back to his residence until around 2PM. That is when he noticed that the mower was missing.
September 28
HCSD Deputy Williams reports investigating an attempted break in at a Manis Road home in Rogersville. The victim advised that he left for work around 4:00 PM and the door on his outbuilding was not damaged. The victim said his brother found the lights on and the door jam was damaged. He said that at the time of the report nothing was missing.
September 28
HCSD CPL Godsey reports a theft of property at a Mooresburg address. The victim advised that he went out of town and his truck was broken into. Several items were reported stolen, but there was not damage to the truck as it was left unlocked while the victim was out of town.
September 28
HCSD Deputy Hutchins arrested Samuel Horne for allegedly shooting a high powered rifle at his neighbors. Mr. Horne stated that he told his neighbors to stay off his property numerous times and they do not listen. He stated that his neighbor was mowing on his property and loading up a trailer. At this time, Mr. Horne walked inside and got his firearm and walked back outside and fired a few shots into the air to scare them. At this time, the Deputy talked to the victim and he advised that he and his friend were loading up a lawn mower trailer when Mr. Horne came outside staring at them. The victim stated that Horne walked outside with a firearm and pointed it in the direction of him and his friend and fired off two shots at their direction. At this time, Horne’s wife attempted to take the gun away from him. Mr. Horne pulled away and shot one more time in their direction and went back inside after hearing sirens. Mr. Horne stated that he suffers from PTSD and his neighbors have been causing him to have really bad anxiety. He stated that he was not shooting at anyone, just trying to scare them. At this time, Deputy Hutchins placed Mr. Horne under arrest and transported him to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.
September 28
Vehicle fire/possible arson reported at a Rogersville address. HCSD Deputy Bledsoe responded to a car alarm going off. Upon arriving, he spoke with the victim’s father who advised that a neighbor called him to alert him that his son’s vehicle alarm was going off. He had the keys to the vehicle at the time because his son was out of town. After the keys failed to unlock the door, the father contacted a towing company to open the vehicle to see if anything was damaged. After opening the vehicle, the Deputy observed smoke damage to the passenger area, as well as fire damage to the passenger area near the floorboard and center console. The Deputy reports seeing a panel removed and wires exposed in the area of the damage. The victim confirmed via phone that the panel had not been removed when the left the vehicle on the property approximately 2 weeks prior.
September 28
Theft was reported at a Rogersville address by HCSD Deputy OesOrmeaux. The victim stated that he hired the suspects to remove the siding and roof from his barn and agreed on wood siding off the barn as payment for the work. The victim stated that the suspects took the wood off the barn, but did not finish the work and he’s been unable to contact them since.
September 28
HCSD CPL Godsey spoke with a victim that advised his driver side window was busted out while fishing in Chuckey. CPL Godsey observed the broken glass with large rock next to the vehicle. The victim listed several items that were taken from the vehicle.
September 28
A Bulls Gap man reported to HCSD Deputy Bledsoe the theft of a 20 ft extension ladder. The victim advised that he let a neighbor borrow the ladder in the month of July and the neighbor refused to return the ladder. The victim stated that he observed the ladder on the neighbor’s property until about 2 weeks ago, at which he believed she sold it. The victim was referred to private prosecution.
September 28
HCSD Deputy Johnson was dispatched to a Church Hill address in reference to vandalism and theft of property. Upon arrival, he spoke with the victim that stated the catalytic converter to their Church van had been cut off and stolen. The victim stated he was unsure when it was taken, but believed it to be between the dates of 9/15/20 through 9/29/20.
September 30
A Rogersville woman reported theft of property to HCSD CPL Godsey. The victim advised that she came out to her building to pump a tire up on a vehicle and noticed that the air compressor was missing. The victim advised it could have been stolen over night or early in the morning.
October 1
HCSD Deputy Bolognese responded to a Rogersville market in reference to a glass break alarm. Upon arrival, she searched around the building and noticed a silver Toyota had the driver’s side door opened. She looked inside the vehicle and saw that it was rummaged through and that part of the dash had been removed exposing wires to the vehicle. Continuing her search, she found the front glass door had been hit, causing the glass to break. The owner of the market arrived and let her view the camera footage from the incident. She observed a white male driving in what appeared to be a silver or white Ford Expedition with no plates. She noted that she could see the male walk around the building multiple times before returning to the front of the building with his face covered, but see could still see the same shoes and pants being worn. He reportedly returned to the vehicle multiple times and located a crow bar at some point. He attempted to break through the front glass, but ran away after the alarm sounded. He returned to his vehicle and sped off. The Deputy put out information on the radio and officers Gibson and Byrd had spoken with a suspect that matched the description shortly before the incident at other Rogersville businesses. The Deputy was unable to get video footage at the other businesses to confirm.