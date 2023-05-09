Sheriff Ronnie Lawson reported Tuesday a new scam involving a caller who says he's a sergeant from Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller then asks to verify the name and date of birth of the person they are calling.
"They then tell them they need to come to the Sheriff’s Office to verify a signature or they have missed a court date with the Federal Judge and they have the paperwork they signed knowing they have a court date," Lawson said.This is a scam. "If you receive this call do not give them any personal information."
TN Attorney General Scam Warnings
Scammers use the internet or telephone to trick millions of people every year into sending money or giving out personal information. Scammers can be polite and charming.
They may say they work for a company that you recognize. They may know your name or certain things about you and make you feel special. They promise things like lottery winnings, prizes, friendship, or romance. But they don’t keep these promises.
Scammers may offer prizes, products, or services. They want you to say “yes” quickly. They say you must act right away. They may even try to scare you by saying you could be taken to court or to jail.
Types of scams
Imposter Scams: An “imposter” is someone who pretends to be someone else. Scammers may email or message you and say they are a family member or someone who wants to be your friend. They may even say they love you. They try to win your trust and ask you to send them money.
Grandparent/Grandchild Scam: “Grandma, I need money for bail. Please don’t tell mom!”
Romance scam: “I wish I could visit you, but I don’t have enough money for a plane ticket.”
Government Grant scam: “You’ve been awarded a grant and just have to pay taxes and fees to get it.”
Tech Support Scams: You get an email or a pop-up alert on your computer. It says your computer has a virus or other security issue. You are told you must call a tech support company. This company asks for remote access to your computer so they can fix the problem. Once they have access, they say your computer has many different viruses that they can take care of—if you pay them a large amount of money. Or they may install malware—a program that steals your personal data, like usernames and passwords, or even whole computer files.
Lottery Scam: Scammers say they are lottery officials or with a sweepstakes company. They tell you you’ve won money. Then they ask you to pay them upfront to cover fees or taxes. But they take your money and never give you the winnings they promised.
Phishing Scam: Scammers pretend to be from credit card companies or banks. They trick you into giving them your personal information. They may send you an email or text like this:
Warning: We have detected an unauthorized transaction on your account. To ensure your account is not compromised, please click the link below and confirm your identity. "Our records indicate that your account was overcharged. You must contact us immediately to receive your refund."
IRS Imposter Scam: Scammers say they are with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They say you owe back taxes. They may threaten that you’ll be arrested, deported, or have your driver’s license taken away if you don’t pay them. Or they might say you must give them your bank account number to receive a tax refund. If you receive this call, contact the IRS right away at (800)366-4484, or visit their website: www.irs.gov/uac/report-phishing. Remember, the IRS will contact you initially by mail (NOT email or phone), and will always give you a chance to question or appeal any amount they say you owe. They will never say you will go to jail for not paying.
Utility Bill Scam: Scammers say they’re from your local utility company. They say you’re behind on your bill and that your service will be cut off if you don’t pay right now. They ask for your credit card information over the phone. Remember, utility companies usually send notices of overdue service fees by mail. Always call your utility company using the number on your bill to find out if you really owe them money.
Victim contacts
If you become a victim, report what happened to federal and/or state agencies. Here are some places you can call for free:
Eldercare Locator helpline, (Department of Health and Human Services): (800) 677-1116.
Anti-Fraud Hotline (U.S. Senate Aging Committee): (855)303-9470 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, or visit www.aging.senate.gov/fraud-hotline.
Victim Connect hotline (VictimConnect Resource Center, National Center for Victims of Crime): (855) 484-2846.
Federal Communications Commission’s Consumer Call Center: (888) 225-5322.
Call the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs at (800)342-8385 or (615) 741-4737, or visit https://www.tn.gov/commerce/consumer-affairs.html to file a complaint.
The Federal Communications Commission at www.consumercomplaints.fcc.gov.
The Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov/complaint.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.