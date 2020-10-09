October 5
A Church Hill man: reported a burglary at his home. HCSD CPL Godsey stated that the victim advised that he awoke to find 2 unknown men standing in his bedroom. The victim advised there was a tall male and a short male and his wallet was taken from his bedroom which contained $130 in cash. The victim advised that his door was locked, but was unsure of any damages to the door or how they got into his home.
Aiden Vonhatten was arrested: on September 28, 2020 for allegedly vandalizing his grandmother’s vehicle. HCSD CPL Godsey placed Vonhatten into custody after viewing the vehicle and speaking with his Juvenile worker. At the time, the victim guessed that damages done to the front bumper, both tail lights, and dents in the body of the vehicle were around $700. CPL Godsey spoke with the victim again on October 5 and the estimate she received on the damages to the vehicle were reported to be fixed at $4200. A report was filed for the new damage amount.
HCSD Deputy Smith: was dispatched to a Church Hill address in reference to theft of property. The victim stated that the suspect took money from his residence as she was at his residence on October 3, 2020 when the money went missing.
A utility trailer and other items: were reported stolen by a Church Hill woman. HCSD Deputy Smith was dispatched to the address and upon arrival he spoke with the victim that stated that sometime between 6:00pm on 10/04/20 and 6:00pm on 10/05/20, some unknown individuals took her son’s utility trailer from her property. The victim said that she thought it might have been her neighbors.
HCSD Deputy Bolognese responded to a report of theft from a Bull’s Gap home. The complainant stated that he let the suspect cut down trees for him in exchange for a vehicle approximately 1 month earlier. While the suspect was working for him he let him borrow a cement mixer, but it was never returned. The victim also noticed several other items had gone missing while the suspect was working for him and he believes that he took the items. The victim attempted to contact the suspect multiple times with no response.
October 5
HCSD Deputy Bolognese responded to a Mooresburg business in reference to a counterfeit $5 bill. The complainant stated that a female wearing tan pants, a white hoodie, and braided pig tails used a counterfeit $5 bill to purchase $5 in gas. Along with 2 other males, the female got into a silver 4 door vehicle, possible a Kia with the back window busted out. The back window was covered by plastic and tape. The vehicle left the gas station and headed towards Bean Station.
October 5
Property damage and burglary reported at a local school. HCSD Deputy Owens spoke with the Principal about a break in that occurred on Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 at approximately 5:22am. She stated that 2 teenage boys had broken into the school. Upon reviewing her security tapes, she observed what appeared to be 2 teenage males. One of the juveniles broke a window on the end door and made entry and opened the door for the other juvenile. The 2 juveniles walked about halfway up the hall then turned and exited the building. They were driving a late model white Chevrolet van with a ladder rack on top with 2 ladders attached and the driver’s side headlight was out. She believes the van belongs to a Rogersville family.
October 6
Robert Caldwell was arrested for failure to appear by HSCD Deputy Winter. Deputy Winter reports initiating a traffic stop for a broken tail light when he made contact with Caldwell. He collected the suspect’s information and returned to his patrol car. Upon further investigation, he found that Caldwell had an active failure to appear warrant out of Hawkins County. Deputy Winter confirmed the warrant through dispatch and took Caldwell into custody and transported him to Hawkins County Detention Center.
October 5
HCSD Deputy Carter arrested William Burton, Jr. of Rogersville for Violation of Probation out of Hawkins County Criminal Court. Mr. Burton was booked into the Hawkin’s County Jail.
October 5
Bradley Selitto of Kingsport was arrested for Fugitive of Justice by HCSD Deputy Carter. Mr. Selitto is wanted out of Bristol, VA for a Violation of Probation for Dangerous Drugs.