A Church Hill man accused of fleeing a traffic stop for tinted windows and no license plate last week is now facing a felony evading arrest charge.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins reported that on Thursday he observed a silver Audi with blacked out windows and no license plate on the back of the vehicle traveling near Church Hill.
Hutchins stated that when he initiated a traffic stop, the driver “took off at a high rate of speed, and driving without regard.”
The driver, later identified as Jeremy Scott Porter, 36, allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Payne Ridge Road, and continued into the Crossroads Trailer Park at a high rate of speed, Hutchins reported.
When the driver turned into Lot 25 and made a u-turn, Hutchins reportedly recognized Porter behind the wheel, who he knew from previous incidents. Porter’s mother resides at that location.
“Mr. Porter then accelerated through the trailer park, sliding into the ditch on Payne Ridge Road,” Hutchins stated. “At this time I lost site of Mr. Porter due to pedestrians and other vehicles in the trailer park. Deputy Kevin Johnson located the vehicle at 449 Payne Ridge Road with no one around the vehicle.”
Hutchins added, “Residents stated they saw a tall skinny man with tattoos all over him run behind the residence into the woods.”
A short time later Hutchins received a tip that Porter had arrived at his mother’s residence. When deputies arrived Porter reportedly jumped out a window at the rear of the trailer and fled on foot, and was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit.
Aside from felony evading arrest Porter was charged with reckless driving, evading in foot, driving on a revoked license second offense, no insurance, and no registration.
At the time of his arrest Thursday Porter was free on bond on charged of driving on a revoked license, no insurance and no registration stemming from an arrest in August.
He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $10,000 bond pending arraignment set for Monday in Sessions Court.
