A Weber City, Va. man accused of shooting a stolen handgun out of a moving vehicle near Surgoinsville was arraigned in Session Court last week for possession of stolen property and possession of handgun by a convicted felon.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins stated in his report that on April 19 he received a report of two males in a purple Pontiac Firebird playing loud music and shooting out of the vehicle.
Officer Chad Gillenwater reportedly located the vehicle at Surgoinsville Riverfront Park. The passenger was identified as Christopher Dale Lane, 22, of Weber City, Va., who stated they were meeting some friends at the park to mourn the loss of a friend.
Hutchins told Lane about the gunfire complaint. Lane reportedly stated he is a convicted felon and can’t own a firearm.
Upon searching the vehicle, however, Hutchins allegedly located a .40 caliber handgun inside the passenger door. The caller had stated that the passenger was the person shooting out of the car. Hutchins reported that Lane admitted to shooting the gun, but stated the gun wasn’t his.
A check through Central Dispatch revealed that the gun had been reported stolen out of Johnson City.
Lane was arraigned in Sessions Court April 24 and released on $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for May 24 in Sessions Court.