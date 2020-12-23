December 14
A Church Hill resident reported possible fraud. She indicated that she had contacted Tech Support after her computer froze up. She was advised that it was fixed and that it cost $300. Shortly after that she received two phone calls from numbers with a (215) area code that reported there had been a mistake in the charge and that she was due a refund. She noticed that they had deposited ten thousand dollars into her account, then tried to remove $9000 from the account. The alleged Tech Support became irritated with her after she told them to stop messing with her account. She contacted her bank and advised them to not let any money be transferred out.
Another Church Hill resident reported possible fraud involving the internet and her bank account. She reported receiving an email stating that she had received Norton virus protection on her laptop for $289.99. She had not purchased the protection and called the company. She was told that the money would be refunded and began to mess with her accounts. She noticed $500 pending so she contacted her bank and advised them that she did not purchase or approve of the transaction.
Deputies were dispatched to Copper Ridge Rd in Eidson regarding animals at large. The victim reported ongoing issues for over a year concerning cows coming onto his property. Four cows were observed on the property by the deputies. The owner of the cows was contacted and informed of possible charges if the issue of the cows getting loose was not remedied.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible domestic assault in Rogersville. The victim stated that she had been in an argument with her husband after she had left the house the night before. He came to the neighbor’s house to try to talk to her but then spit in her face and began to yell at her. She went back into the neighbor’s house until her children returned from school and then went back to her home. The offender threatened to do bodily harm to her then grabbed her cell phone causing a cut around her finger because her headphone cord was wrapped around it. This injury was observed as being consistent with her statement.
December 15
Deputies were dispatched to a Bulls Gap apartment in regard to an auto burglary. The victim noted that sometime between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on this date someone broke into his vehicle. No damage was noted to the vehicle. Items removed from the car included a Cash App card, linked to a bank account, a handicap placard, a face mask and cologne with a total value of $80.
A Surgoinsville man reported a possible theft/ fraud after he gave $140 to a suspect known to him in order for the suspect to purchase an Xbox 360 for the victim. Neither the money nor the Xbox have been returned to the victim. The deputy attempted to contact the suspect but were unable to do so.
An automobile accident in Bulls Gap instigated a cussing match between two individuals attempting to pass over a small bridge. The two vehicles were attempting to cross the bridge at the same time and the victim was forced to back out. The two individuals then begam to cuss at one another. The victim stated that the suspect opened her door and slammed it into his driver’s door causing scratch marks. She also reportedly pulled out a small bat and hit the door. The suspect admitted cussing at him but that she tried to open her door dur the truck was too close and she was unable to open it. The victim was referred to private prosecution.