anuary 29
Hawkins County deputies received information that two individuals, Tyler Bryant Hoard, of Kingsport, and Emily Hazel Walker, also of Kingsport, would be traveling in a gray sedan to the Surgoinsville Market while in possession of a large quantity of Methamphetamine. During the investigation it was discovered that Hoard driver’s license was suspended and that he had numerous aggravated felony convictions with the most recent being in Sullivan County on 1/22/2012. After deputies approached the vehicle, the officers observed what they believed to be methamphetamine in plain view in the passenger door. A vehicle search incident to arrest, located 126 grams of what was believed to be methamphetamine, a loaded handgun with 14 rounds of ammunition, and $1,277 in cash. A search of Walker’s person revealed 0.6 gms of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, and three dosage units of a yellow rectangular pill believed to the Alprazolam. Hoard was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Walker was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule 6 and possession of Schedule 4.
Dalton Carl Leon Bentley was arrested following a traffic stop after he was observed to be driving 56 in a 30 mph on Highway 70 North in Rogersville. Bentley advised the deputy that his driver’s license was either suspended or revoked and that he did not have insurance on the vehicle. The registration displayed on the vehicle did not match the vehicle. Bentley was arrested for Speeding, Driving on a Revoked 2nd, Registration law and financial responsibility.
February 1
A resident of Profit Ridge Rd., Mooresburg, reported a burglary of her residence. When she returned home from work, she saw that the back door had been forced open. A flat screen TV, DVD player and three security cameras were noted to have been removed from the property. A screwdriver not belonging to the homeowner was collected as evidence.
The owner of a Rogersville home contacted deputies regarding vandalism to the property. She was the owner of the property, but she allowed her husband to continue to live in the property until he could find a place to live. He moved out in November but had continued to come to the residence daily to feed his ten dogs. When she went to the property in late January, she discovered a hole in the living room wall that went all the way to the outside and that the residence was full of dog urine and feces. She changed the lock but allowed him to have a key so he could get his dogs and other belongings. He reported getting the dogs the following day but later texted her saying that he hoped she was feeding the puppies. She was unaware that puppies had been left in the home. The deputy observed that there was no food or water present for the puppies and that there was feces and urine everywhere. The homeowner agreed to care for the seven puppies, who had extremely bloated bellies, for the time being.
Deputies were dispatched to a Mooresburg residence for a possible burglary in progress. Although no one was found on the property, it appeared that the gate had been tampered with and there were fresh pry marks on the camper door. The property owner reported that his cameras had sent him a notification at 5:20 that showed at least two males in a gold car on his property. The homeowner set off an alarm which caused the unknown individuals to flee the property. The owner did not see that anything was missing but the camper door was bent.
Deputies were dispatched to a Rogersville residence in reference to an unwanted guest. The homeowner reported that her son came to the house and started an argument with her husband. They requested that he leave the property several times; however, he refused to do so. The son then hit the male resident in the face. Blood and swelling were observed by the deputy. The son then threw a glass lamp at the male resident’s truck causing damage to the driver’s side front fender and hood. He also reportedly took an old wooden box that had a zinc rock inside before the leaving the property.
Joshua Lamar Mosley, Church Hill, was arrested following a traffic stop as he pulled into a driveway on Briana Drive, and attempted to walk into the residence there. His license was showing up as revoked for reckless driving and he admitted that he did not have a registration on the vehicle or insurance. While conducting an inventory of the vehicle before it was to be towed, a black and red matchbox was found in the driver’s seat that contained what was believed to be methamphetamine weighing 1.5 gms. Mosley was arrested for misuse of registration, driving on a revoked license, violation of financial responsibility and possession of methamphetamine.
Hawkins County deputies were dispatched to a Surgoinsville residence about a violation of a restraining order. The victim reported that she had obtained the order of protection from the court on 12/28/2020. She stated that she and her husband were divorcing and that he was on probation of domestic violence. She reported that he called her and left a voice mail telling her that no matter what happens, he still loves her.
February 2
While attempting to serve warrants on David Lee Courtney, Rogersville, and Leann Russell, also of Rogersville, deputies observed the vehicle known as one used by the couple parked in the driveway at the property and fresh footprints in the snow going across the back porch and to the back door. After several attempts to get Courtney to open the door, entry was made into the residence. Courtney was found hiding in a closet in the back bedroom. Russell was located on a bed. Courtney was arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest. Russell was arrested for resisting arrest and a juvenile attachment. Both were transported to the Hawkins County jail.
Kassie Ann Arnold, Church Hill, was arrested for disorderly conduct following the report of a domestic disturbance at a Church Hill residence. Arnold was observed to be hysterical and would not stop screaming and yelling. Her mother reported that Arnold’s husband was wanting to leave the residence, but her daughter did not want him to leave. She threw his keys outside and became even more irate after he found the keys. She was throwing chairs, punching and kicking walls and screaming hysterically. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the jail.
Misty Michelle Sabins, a resident of Whitesburg, was arrested in Greeneville for Forgery and Identity Theft out of Hawkins County. As she was being processed into the jail, the jail staff found multiple credit cards and debit cards, along with a check and two sticky notes containing account numbers and PIN numbers in her purse. The cards and other items were recovered and placed into evidence.
A 2003 Hyundai Tiburon was reported stolen from a Rogersville residence. The owner reported that the car was last seen by her father at around 9:45 p.m. and was discovered to be missing at 2 a.m. the following day. She stated that the keys were in the vehicle.
A Rogersville business reported the theft of a dump trailer from the property by an individual known to her. The property was reported to be in probate due to the passing of the owner. The dump trailer was removed from the property without a court order. The dump trailer was later located and recovered. The individual believed to have taken the trailer stated that he was the owner of the trailer. The trailer was delivered to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office until ownership is able to be determined.
February 3
A resident of Mooresburg contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report the theft of T posts and barb wire from a barn on his property. He noted that the items had been purchased in the fall and he was unsure of when the items were taken.
The victim of a possible computer scam and theft was reported by a Rogersville resident after she began having problems with her computer and contacted a random site, Restoro, on Google in an attempt to get help with the problem. The individual she spoke with had a heavy Indian accent. He requested her personal banking information and debit card number to fix the problem which she provided. After she provided the information, the individual became irritated and began to yell at her and to speak unprofessionally demanding more personal information. The suspect later charged her account $202.00 and then locked her out of her computer. The deputy informed her that she was the victim of an international phone scan and that it could not be investigated by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy assisted her with contacting her bank and cancelling credit cards and advised her to go purchase a new computer due to the apparent virus that locked her computer.
Tosha Marie Helton, Morristown, was arrested after deputies responded to a call of possible shots fired from a moving vehicle passing the Creek Side Market. The vehicle was stopped on Highway 113 and a black BB gun resembling a Glock handgun was found underneath the passenger seat. Lee William Hudson, a resident of South Carolina, was in the passenger seat, and was reportedly the person who leaned out of the vehicle and fired shots at the front windshield of a car being driven on the road. The victim in that vehicle took pictures of Hudson pointing what appeared to be a real firearm and firing shots. Three holes were observed in the windshield of the victim’s rental car. While this scene was being processed, another deputy was called in reference to a shooting at a house and vehicle on Slatter Rd. The victim there reported that Helton had shown up at the residence and was wanting to retrieve a camper. When she was denied the camper, Helton became irate and began shooting a what was believed to be a BB gun striking the porch, house and the back window of a truck. Helton was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Vandalism, and Driving on a Revoked. Hudson was arrested for aggravated assault, vandalism, and filing a false report after he told the deputy that he was 17 years old.
February 4
A resident of Rogersville reported possible computer hacking. She believes that her neighbor is hacking her WIFI route and accessing her computer and emails. The deputy observed that her
WIFI was locked and that her neighbor’s WIFI is also locked. She has another report on file concerning the matter.
Deputies were dispatched to a Rogersville residence on a possible domestic assault. The female at the scene reported that she found methamphetamine in her husband’s pillowcase and confronted him. An argument ensued with the female reportedly kicking the male in the stomach and the male reportedly striking the female in the face and mouth. The male was observed to have a red spot on his torso; however, no marks were observed on the female. Another individual who was a resident at the property reported observing the female striking the male victim. Tammy Christina Trent was arrested for domestic assault.
Martha Jane Underwood, Whitesburg, and David Scott Lamb, Mooresburg, were arrested for possession of Schedule 5, and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop when the deputy observed their vehicle crossing over a double yellow line. Lamb, who was the driver of the vehicle, told the deputy that his license was suspended. Consent was given to search the vehicle. As he was exiting the vehicle, he turned and asked Underwood to give him a cigarette. Both suspects were asked to exist the vehicle. The cigarette box was noted to contain a baggie containing three gabapentin pills. A baggie was also found in Underwood’s back containing her ID and spoon. The search of the vehicle revealed a purple toolbox containing eight syringes, .3 gm of methamphetamine, 1 partial suboxone, 1 spoon, a cut straw and a glass methamphetamine pipe. Lamb admitted that all of those items were his. Underwood was arrested for possession of Schedule 5 and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lamb was arrested for driving on a revoked, sell/del/mnf/poss methamphetamine, possession of Schedule 3 and possession of drug paraphernalia.