An investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Sullivan County resulted in the arrest last week of two females during a traffic stop on South John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport.
The traffic stop led investigators with the SCSO’s Vice and Narcotics Unit to allegedly locate 14 grams of Fentanyl, 4 grams of heroin, 9 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of crystal meth, 17 Buprenorphine strips, multiple prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials.
As a result of the traffic stop, Jessica Danielle Belcher, 35, of Blountville, was charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Altering License Plates, Use of a Stolen License Plate, and Violation of the Financial Responsibility Act. She remains held in the Sullivan County Jail on $750 bond.
The passenger in the vehicle, Patricia Ann Phillips, a.k.a. Patricia Ann Murphy, 37, of Kingsport, is facing charges resulting from the discovery of the illegal narcotics during the traffic stop. A search warrant was also served at Phillips’ residence in Kingsport.
At the residence detectives allegedly located 25 grams of Fentanyl, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 20 grams of crystal meth, 12.5 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 237.5 grams of marijuana, a small amount of Butane Hash Oil (BHO) wax, 46.5 Gabapetin pills, drug paraphernalia, and a .22 caliber pistol.
Patricia Phillips is charged with Maintaining a Dwelling where Drugs are Sold, Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, or Possession of Methamphetamine, Schedule I Drug Violation (2 counts), Schedule II Drug Violation, Schedule IV Drug Violation, Schedule V Drug Violation (2 counts), Schedule VI Drug Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility.
She was also served with an arrest warrant for Violation of Probation, and remains hed in the Sullivan County Jail on $50,000 bond.