County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description but he called off the pursuit before he could identify the driver.
State Farm, Atlanta, GA, contacted the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office regarding a claim made by David Dishner for an accident. Dishner provided the title of the vehicle to State Farm but not the vehicle. Attempts to contact Dishner were unsuccessful. Deputy Smith went to the resident but no one came to the door.
A Bulls Gap resident reported theft of items from her car while she was out with her children for a Halloween event. She left the vehicle unlocked and discovered that her purse was gone when she returned. Among the items taken are a purse, a food stamp card, W.I.C., 30 Subutex and 30 Clonzapam.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a structure fire in Church Hill. Witnesses report no one has lived in the structure for years and that there was no electricity or water connected. Carters Valley and Mt. Carmel fire department and EMS were on the scene.
November 4
Britany Nicole Benton, Church Hill, was arrested for Reckless Endangerment “Firearm”, Possession of a Gun by Intoxicated Person, Falsifying the result of a Drug test, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The Deputy reported that he had been to the residence earlier in the day after was reported to be screaming and stating that someone was trying to kill her. A neighbor noted that he did not see anyone. Benton fired several rounds from a High Point 380 gun in her possession. After a search of her purse, where the gun was located, she was found to have a cut straw and a small baggie with crystal residue. She was also found to possess a pill bottle with a liquid inside that Benton reported to be urine. She was on probation out of Sullivan County. She was transported to the Hawkins County jail for booking.
After an arrest for Failure to Appear, Brandon Curtis Morrison, Rogersville, was found to be in possession of a clear zip lock bag containing a clear substance believed to be 27 grams of Methamphetamine. When asked why had had it, Morrison reported that he was just trying to make a living. Morrison was charged with Failure to Appear and Mfg/Del/Poss/ Sell Methamphetamine.
A Knoxville resident, reportedly staying at a Rogersville address for a month, reported the theft of a laptop, and assorted clothing items. He believes they were removed from his bag by the suspect who was living at that address.
A resident of Church Hill reported she told a neighbor’s child that he needed to get out of the roadway before he gets run over. Later the child’s father came to her trailer, irate and threatening to burn down her trailer and cursing her.
A resident of Surgoinsville reported receiving a call from her bank reporting suspicious activity on her card. There were several transaction reported including $800 taken from her account to FBAY, $5.99 to CLEO, $30.62 for Chipotle online and $47/92 to LEVELUPKFC. The bank cancelled the card after someone attempted to purchase a $12,900 Streamline Autorisati in Harrogate.
November 5
Deputy Williams was dispatched in reference to theft of an RV. The owner reported that it had been taken from his yard. The RV was found parked off the roadway on Dean Rd. It appeared to have been hotwired to start. The VIN number reported ownership to a resident of Russellville. The RV was towed and placed on hold until the proper owner can be determined.
A Rogersville resident reported that theft of her 2021 Honda Civic. The complainant reported that the possible suspect had stolen her car in the past and that she did not press charges. The key was not in the vehicle. She will check the apartment buildings cameras.