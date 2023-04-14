hcso logo hcso logo
One person was seriously injured and two others are missing as a result of a Friday morning fire in the Mooresburg neighborhood of Chelaque Estates.
Around 7:05 a.m. Friday morning Hawkins County Dispatchers received a call of a structure fire at the 300 block of Chelaque Estates in Mooresburg.
Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement arrived on scene where the home was completely engulfed.
The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office reported that one victim was air lifted with severe burns, and two more victims are unaccounted for.
This is an ongoing investigation between Fire, Sheriff, and TBI. No other information will be released at this time.
