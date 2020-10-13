October 8
A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed was observed by HCSO Deputy Hutchins. Radar confirmed that the vehicle was going 65 in a 55 zone on Hwy 11-W in Surgoinsville. As the deputy was turning around on the vehicle, he noticed that it pulled into the Quick Stop Gas Station in Surgoinsville. He then observed that the driver of the vehicle got out and got into the passenger seat, and the passenger slid over into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and drive off. Deputy Hutchins reports that he never lost sight of the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. After the female driver was identified, she was asked why she and the previous driver switched seats. She stated that the male told her to, and that she did not know the male. She continued that a friend of hers asked her to give him a ride. The passenger was identified as Ryan Stroop of Surgoinsville. The female then asked if she could exit the vehicle to speak with the Deputy. Deputy Hutchins reports that the woman told him that when the police got behind her that Stroop pulled out a large knife and told her if she did not switch seats and drive the vehicle, he would kill her and her kids.. The woman reportedly continued that she was scared for her life and just did what he said. A check with dispatch revealed that Stroop had a revoked driver’s license due to a DUI in Sullivan County, and three prior driving on revoked charges. Stroop was placed under arrest. A search of Stroop revealed two baggies of crystal like substance believed to be Meth, along with several syringes and cut straws where Stroop was sitting. Stroop was transported to the Hawkins County Jail for processing.
October 7
A Rogersville man came into the Sheriff’s Office and reported his mail stolen. The man reports that for the last six to eight months, he has found mail missing from his mailbox. He reportedly stated that sometimes he picks up his mail, and later in the day the letter carrier delivers mail a second time. He reports that sometimes his mail has been strewn on the ground, and found by neighbors. He says that he has made a report to the Rogersville Post Master.
October 8
A Church Hill man reported that a Yamaha FV06 motorcycle was taken off his porch early morning on October 8, around 3:00 AM. The victim told HCSO Deputy Hutchins that a male subject has posted on his FaceBook page that he he saw a black street bike lying on the side of the road around Carters Valley Rd and Hurd Rd in Church Hill at 8:00 AM, with the registration lying beside the motorcycle. Reportedly the FaceBook post stated that the name on the registration was that of the victim. The victim claims that he made contact with the FaceBook poster tp ask him where the motorcycle was, in which the FaceBook poster claimed that he left it there, and that he was just checking to see if the motorcycle might be his brother’s, which was stolen in Kingsport. The victim reportedly asked the FaceBook poster why he did not call him or the police, in which the FaceBook poster reportedly became belligerent and defensive and would not reply. When Deputy Hutchins contacted the Facebook poster directly, he reportedly told the Deputy to come check his residence, but did not give his address. The Facebook poster was reportedly belligerent and stated he did not work with Law Enforcement and hung up.
October 8
A Church Hill Woman reported a vandalism to a camper on her daughter’s property. The victim reports that she had not been to the property in two weeks, but when she returned on October 7, she noticed that the windows had been busted out. She advised that she came back to the camper the next day and the front door to the camper had been damaged, and the lock was busted off the door.
October 8
A Rogersville man reports that when he returned to his home on October 5, he noticed all his belongings were sitting in his front yard, and that there was another family living in the house. His landlord advised that he had evicted him and removed all his belongings from the home. The complainant claims he was never served an evection notice and when he mentioned that to the landlord, he reportedly replied that he was not going through the court system for evection if the house belonged to him in the first place. The Complainant stated that after looking through the content of his belongings, he noticed that a television, home stereo, ladies watches, game console, battery operated took and log fireplace insert were missing. Also missing were some jewelry with more sentimental value that would be hard to put a price on, like a wedding band set that belonged to his mother-in-law.
October 10
James Wilson of Rogersville was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault (Domestic related). At 2:51 PM HCSO Cpl Harrell was dispatched to a domestic assault in progress, and the complainant advised that the entire family was fighting. A female at the home reportedly stated that Wilson and his brother had been in an argument that turned physical, and that the brother went back to his residence next door. Wilson stated that the argument was because he had gotten into his brother’s car without permission, and that the brother wanted him to clean it up. At one point in the argument Wilson allegedly advised that he hammer in his hand, and that his brother had a baseball bat. Inside the house, in the kitchen, the brother allegedly claims that James threw a chair at him then picked up another chair and busted him in the face with it. Based on the injuries and statements, Cpl Harrell determined Wilson to be the primary aggressor.
October 12
A report of a suspicious vehicle firing a firearm from the road brought HCSO Deputy Lamons to Pinhook Road in Rogersville at 1:59 AM. When Deputy Lamons spotted a vehicle matching the description, he attempted to turn around to investigate, and the vehicle fled. He later spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Due to the situation the driver was called back to Deputy Lamons’ patrol car, where he was identified as James Whatson. When clearing the vehicle there was an empty .357 shell casing in the driver seat. Whatson reportedly had bloodshot eyes and had the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Deputy Desormeaus performed the testing, and Whatson reportedly performed poorly. When asked if there were any firearms in the car, Whatson reportedly said that he had his dad’s gun in the trunk. An inventory of the vehicle revealed a .357 pistol under the back seat and a pistol grip shotgun in the trunk, both appeared to have been fired recently. Whatson was arrested and transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.
October 11
A report of an assault in progress between a man and a woman led to the arrest of Jonathan Clark of Kingsport on charges of public intoxication. By the time HCSO Deputy Winter arrived on the scene, the subjects has already left in a dark colored van. A search of the area produced contact with a female that stated that she was in the van with her boyfriend, Jonathan Clark. She reportedly said that she has not been assaulted. Other officers came into contact with the suspect, who was walking to where Deputy Winter made contact with the female. The suspect was covered in glass and his arm was bleeding. Winter reports that it was obvious that the suspect was under the influence of alochol and possibly a stimulant narcotic. The suspect was rambling incoherently and hallucinating. Up the road, approximately 300 feet away, the van was located, and had been vandalized. The owner of the van was contacted and reportedly was interested in pressing charges.