January 20
A Rogersville resident reported that two juveniles broke into his residence and demolished it. Every window in the house and doors were broken, and antiques and other household belongings were dumped on the floor and broken. He did not know if anything was taken. Two suspects names were provided to the deputy.
Courtney Michel Dishner, Kingsport, was arrested following an investigation regarding a methamphetamine distribution complaint. The Sheriff’s Office had been informed that she would be making a delivery to a residence in Hawkins County. Deputies conducted visual surveillance of the residence and a vehicle driven by Dishner was seen. It was determined that she was there to deliver approximately ½ ounce of methamphetamine. She was also in possession of three bags of a clear crystalline-like substance (15 mg) believed to be methamphetamine, 15 green rectangular pills and one round pill. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, driving while in possession of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule 3, and possession of Schedule 4. She was transported to the jail for booking.
January 21
Jordan Christopher Underwood, Bristol, was arrested after being found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle at a Church Hill residence. Attempts to wake him both verbally and with a sternum rub were unsuccessful. While attempting to wake Underwood, the deputy observed a small clear bag beside his right leg that contained a white crystal substance. The deputy used Narcan spray to try to wake him, but that was also not successful. The deputies then physically lifted him from the car and stood him up. He would have fallen to the ground had the deputies not physically held him up. EMS arrived and determined that due to his unresponsiveness, he needed to be transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment. A bag of suspected methamphetamine was recovered from the vehicle, as well an eight mg. orange Suboxone pill and a 2 mg. green Xanax pill. An addition bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, and another clear bag containing methamphetamine were also found along with syringes and glass pipes. The total weight of the methamphetamine was .35 gms. His wallet revealed several different identification cards and credit cards in different names. Additionally, there were several counterfeit bills found (2) $50 and (2) $20. A VIN number check revealed that the vehicle was stolen out of Washington County. Underwood was released to deputies after being seen at Holston Valley Medical Center and was charged with Simple possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule 3, Possession of Schedule 4, Criminal Simulation, Driving under the Influence and Theft of property by possession over $5,000.
Lori Jo Cummings, Rogersville, was arrested for disorderly conduct and vandalism after deputies were dispatched regarding an elderly woman disappearing from the property. She was found at the intersection of Zion Hill and 11W. She stated that she wanted to be mentally evaluated at the hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, she stated that she was not getting out of the deputy’s cruiser. She told the deputy to come close, that she was “going to do something bag”. She then threw a large piece of foam that belonged to the cage of the cruiser. She was transported to the County jail for booking.
January 22
Tools and equipment valued at $5,000 were reported stolen for a Rogersville location of American Towers. An employee of the company reported that when he arrived for work, he noticed that the gate was open and that the gate strap and items had been removed from the tower.
Haley Marcala Baird, Rogersville, was arrested following a traffic stop. She was observed to have very constricted pupils, bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech. A vodka bottle was observed on the passenger floorboard that appeared to be half full. She was unsteady on her feet after exiting the vehicle. A Standardized Field Sobriety test was performed, and it was determined that it was unsafe to continue with the testing because of her lack of balance. She consented to a vehicle search that revealed a small peach colored pill believed to be Gabapentin. She was transported to the jail for a blood draw. She was charged with violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended, violation of financial responsibility, Possession of Schedule 5, and driving under the influence.
January 23
A deputy observed two males walking on Highway 66, one an adult and the other a minor. The adult, James Henry Trent, Treadway, was observed to have a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person, had slurred speech and glossy eyes. He stated that he had consumed approximately six beers that night. The minor reported that their vehicle had broken down in the middle of the roadway. Trent was arrested for public intoxication and was transported to the jail for booking.
January 24
Deputies were dispatched to a Caney Creek Rd. residence in reference to a verbal domestic in progress. The male subject reported that both he and the female subject were very intoxicated, and that she was screaming at him. The female, who was sitting in a vehicle, put the car into reverse and nearly struck the deputy as he was approaching the vehicle. She was advised to shut off the car and exit the vehicle but refused to do so. She eventually agreed comply with the request and was placed in the deputy’s cruiser. She told the deputy that she was scared and thought someone was going to harm her, and that she put the car in reverse to scare the person. She smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech and glossy eyes. Allesha Helene Bourne, Bristol, was arrested for Reckless Endangerment.
Cory Joseph Harmon, Mooresburg, was arrested after he was identified as a potential suspect in a break-in in progress and domestic issue. He had fled the scene. The deputy observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle driven by Harmon and conducted a traffic stop. Harmon admitted that he did not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance. During the investigation, he was found to be in possession of what was believed to be methamphetamine, multiple syringes and digital scales. He was charged with Driving on a Revoked, 2nd, financial responsibility, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Rogersville resident reported the theft of several items including a 9 mm handgun, sunglasses and several medications, from his truck during the night. The value of the missing items was $550.00.