October 10
Wendell Lee Calton of Surgoinsville was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault. The complainant advised that she and her boyfriend were in an argument about him allegedly stealing things from her daughter. She claims the argument got really heated because he was reportedly using Methamphetamine. In a report by HCSO Deputy Allen, the victim claims that she had turned to walk away from the argument when he allegedly came up behind her and got her in a rear choke hold and knocked her and himself to the ground, busting her lower lip. She further claims that he kept choking her and was about to pass out when he got off of her. Reportedly, she tried to call 911 and he grabbed the phone from her and tried to break it. She wrestled the phone back from him and called 911. Prior to arrival, he fled on foot. Even though an immediate search did not locate the suspect, the next day the suspect was arrested by Deputy Allen.
October 13
A Church Hill man reported that he received a noticed in the mail that purported to be from the Small Business Administration indicating that a disaster relief loan in the amount of $49,000 had been taken out using his social security number and date of birth. David called the Small Business Administration and they confirmed that the loan to be issued to David Schilling Potato Farm. The victim indicated that he has no knowledge or association with any such enterprise.
October 13
A gray Toyota pickup was located at a Rogersville address. The truck turned out to be reported stolen out of Harlan Kentucky. One of two men at the residence reportedly claimed that the other man used his rollback to haul the vehicle back from Kentucky after he bought it for $150. The second man stated that the first man had bought the truck and asked if he could haul it to his house. Further investigation is pending. The truck was towed by Myers towing until the registered owner could retrieve it.
October 13
Randy Fields of Surgoinsville was arrested for Driving on a Revoked License, Speeding 21 Mile over limit and several other charges. HCSO Deputy placed the motorcycle that Fields was driving going 70 MPH in a 45 MPH zone, and passing in a no passing zone. During the traffic stop it was discovered that Fields did not have proper registration or insurance, in addition to driving on a revoked license.
October 14
Billy Lawson of Sneedville was arrested by Deputy Winter for Show Cause, Failure to Appear, Driving on Suspended and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Shenessan Lawson was arrested on drug charges. Deputy Winter noticed a vehicle at the Clinch Valley Fire Department and made a consensual encounter with the drive, Lawson, and a female passenger. As the Deputy was asking what the two were doing at the fire department, he noticed a yellow crowbar at Lawson’s feet. Lawson was driving on suspended license and had two outstanding warrants. A search of the vehicle reportedly produced drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. Further drugs were reportedly located during a search by a female corrections officer.
October 14
A man states that someone smashed the flowers out front of the Hickory Cove Church, busted up pavement and broke multiple fence spindles. The man stated that this was not the first time that someone had vandalized the property.
October 14
A man claims that two game cameras were stolen from his property in Mooresburg. He did name a suspect that he reportedly had issues with stealing from him in the past. The cameras can be accessed remotely, but have stopped responding.
October 13
Someone allegedly let the air out of the tires on the driver side of a car owned by a Rogersville woman, while the vehicle was parked at her home. The tires were not damaged, just needed to be aired back up.
October 13
A Surgoinsville man claims that someone stole lumber from his Carters Valley Road property sometime between October 10 and 13. He was able to provide the name of a suspect.
October 14
A Church Hill Woman reports that a named suspect broke into her trailer and stole two computers, and an Xbox, as well as breaking a table and a small guitar. She says that the suspect also busted the windshield on her Toyota. She stated that she has video of the incident.
October 13
Waylon Sturgill of Kingsport was arrested for Due Care, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Failure to Report an Accident. In Church Hill HCSO Deputy Rodriguez was waved down by a man who stated that a white pickup truck traveling north on Morning Star Rd left the roadway and struck his mailbox as well as his next door neighbors. A passerby reported following the vehicle to a Hickory Hills Road location, as well as a vague description of the driver as a tall white male with long hair. Upon arrival at the address the Deputy spoke to the owner of the car, who told her that it was being driven by Sturgill. When confronted with the evidence, Sturgill admitted that he was the operator of the vehicle.
October 14
Donald Wells of Rogersville was arrested for Domestic Assault, Possession of a Handgun while Under the Influence, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Deputy Shively. In his report Deputy Shively says that when he responded to the report of a domestic with assault that he observed a white GMC Sonoma pulling onto Beech Creek Rd. He identified the driver as Wells. Deputies proceeded to the scene and spoke to the victim and two witnesses who said that the victim’s husband left in a white Sonoma. Shortly after Deputy Winter noticed a white truck coming back up the driveway. Deputy Shively reports that family members feared the return of Wells, and claimed that there was a firearm in the vehicle. Wells was detained during a felony stop in the driveway, where he was determined to have a strong odor of alcohol, and was stumbling when he was picked up off the ground. He stated that there was a black powder pistol in the glovebox of the vehicle. Wells reportedly went on to say that he was a felon from charges in Utah and had been drinking. A firearm was located in the vehicle. Wells was arrested on the above charges.
October 14
Brandon Hager of Bulls Gap was arrested on an outstanding warrant after Deputy Young investigated an unwanted guest report. Hager was found sitting in a Black Ford Explorer backed into the yard of the complainant’s residence.