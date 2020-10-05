October 1
HCSD Deputy Bolognese responded to a Rogersville market in reference to a glass break alarm. Upon arrival, she searched around the building and noticed a silver Toyota had the driver’s side door opened. She looked inside the vehicle and saw that it was rummaged through and that part of the dash had been removed exposing wires to the vehicle. Continuing her search, she found the front glass door had been hit, causing the glass to break. The owner of the market arrived and let her view the camera footage from the incident. She observed a white male driving in what appeared to be a silver or white Ford Expedition with no plates. She noted that she could see the male walk around the building multiple times before returning to the front of the building with his face covered, but see could still see the same shoes and pants being worn. He reportedly returned to the vehicle multiple times and located a crow bar at some point. He attempted to break through the front glass, but ran away after the alarm sounded. He returned to his vehicle and sped off. The Deputy put out information on the radio and officers Gibson and Byrd had spoken with a suspect that matched the description shortly before the incident at other Rogersville businesses. The Deputy was unable to get video footage at the other businesses to confirm.
September 30
Officers of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed an anticipatory search warrant at the residence of Carl Ketron Bailey, Jr, 187 Shady Lane, Rogersville. During the search officers reported locating over 23 different Prescription Drugs, including a number of Schedule III and IV drugs, for which Gaily did not have a valid prescription. Additionally, a semi-auto pistol, 3 vehicles and 1 motorcycle were seized from the residence. Bailey was arrested and transported to the Hawkins County Jail.
September 30
Timothy Wayne Houseright was arrested after HCSD Deputy Begley noticed that he failed to stop at a stop sign at Elm Springs Rd at Carters Valley Rd in Church Hill. During the traffic stop at Mt Zion Rd, Houseright reportedly stated that he did not have a driver license due to being arrested for DUI in April in Sullivan County. He also reportedly stated that he did not have insurance on the vehicle. Houseright was arrested and transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.
October 1
A Church Hill woman reported that her neighbor’s horse was in her yard. HCSD Deputy Shively reports that upon arrival he observed fresh horse dung in the complainants yard. The complainant stated that her neighbor’s horse walked through her fence and into her yard. The horse was not observed to be on the property at the time of the report.
October 1
The catalytic converter was reported stolen off of the church van at Henard’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville. Surveillance video was reviewed, but was not conclusive.
October 1
A Rogersville woman reported that a Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and a CD Player that had recently been purchased at Wal Mart had been stolen. The complainant reportedly stated that she has ongoing issues with her son, who moved out approximately two weeks ago, but did not return his key to the residence. The woman reportedly believes that her son entered the residence while she was at work and stole the items. She was referred to private prosecution for the theft.
October 1
A firearm and other items were reported stolen from a boat. HCSD Deputy DesOrmeaux reported that a Rogersville man reported that around 3:00 PM he put a black duffel bag on the seat of his boat, that he was hauling to the lake, with the firearm and the other missing items inside. He realized that the bag was missing when he got to the boat ramp in Mooresburg. The victim stated that he believes that the bag was too heavy to fly out, but was unsure if it was taken out at Johnson’s Bait and Tackle, or if it came out of the boat on the road.
October 1
Joan Deborah Lynn Buhrman was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest by foot, vandalism, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. HCSD Cpl Pease reports responding to a Phipps Rd residence in Rogersville in reference to an unwanted guest breaking the window out. Upon arrival Cpl Pease observed the female, Buhrman walking in the middle of the roadway. Upon speaking with Buhrman, Cpl Pease reports seeing a glass pipe, believed to be used to smoke Methamphetamine, behind her back in her right hand. When asked what it was, she reportedly took off running, saying that it was nothing and dropping it. After a short foot chase Buhrman was apprehended. Cpl Pease says that Buhrman started to resist when he took her to the ground and was able to get her placed into custody. Cpl Pease goes on to say that while he was speaking to the complainant, he observed Buhrman stick something in her mouth. When Cpl Pease opened the door she tried to hand him a plastic bag containing what she said was Methamphetamine. She reportedly said that she ate it because she didn’t want to get caught with it. Cpl Pease observed a window broken in the front of the complainant’s house, which Buhrman admitted to doing. Buhrman was arrested on the above charges and transported to the Hawkins County Jail for her safe keeping.
October 1
A Surgoinsville man, Tyler Rogers was arrested for Public Intoxication in the parking lot of the Hawkins County Justice Center. Rogers was in the passenger seat of his vehicle with the windows down, asleep, When Deputies woke Rogers up, HCSD Deputy DesOrmeaux reports observing that his eyes were red, he was unsteady on his feet, and had slurred speech. He was arrested for his own safety.
October 2
A Rogersville man reported a vehicle parked at the bottom of his driveway. Upon arrival, HCSD Deputy Shively reports observing a black Toyota 4 Runner on the public roadway, and partially on private property. The vehicle was not running and Deputy Shively observed an individual, later identified as Robert Horton of Surgoinsville, with his shirt over his head. Deputy Shively reports that when he called out to Horton, he responded that he was cold. When Shively asked Horton where he thought he was, Horton reportedly responded
Webber City”. Deputy Shively says that he detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Horton’s person. He continued that Horton stated that he had some drinks earlier in the night. The report states that Horton then stepped out of the vehicle, became unsteady on his feet,. He was taken into custody for his safety, and transported to the Hawkins County Jail.
October 1
Kimberly Lynn Roark was arrested for making false statements, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. HCSD Deputy Rodriguez reports that he was dispatched to 2015 Brown Dr Lot 15 in Rogersville for a disturbance and a threat with a firearm. On arrival Deputy Rodriguez reports being flagged down by a female, Roark, who named a man that she claimed pulled a gun and threatened to shoot her. The deputy spoke briefly with bystanders who stated that there was no gun, but a verbal argument between Roark and the man that she named. The alleged male with the gun came to the Deputy to tell his side of the story. Prior to talking to the male, a thorough pat down was performed with no firearm located. Upon speaking with Roark again, Deputy Rodriguez reports that he asked her if the accused really pulled a gun from his waist band. Roark was advised to write out a statement, and that if she falsified anything in the statement, she could be charged with making a false report. Roark proceeded to write out her statement and continued to delay putting what happened on the statement form.
She reportedly verbally narrated what happened and kept changing her story about witness and why she had no proof of what transpired. The deputy says that he finally asked her what he was wearing and put it down on the statement. She reportedly claimed that the male had on black jeans and pulled a gun from his waistband. The deputy reports advising Roark that he personally thoroughly patted down the male and he without a doubt has athletic pants with a flimsy waist band, and in no way could support a gun. His pants would fall down. The deputy says that at this point Roark went crazy, threw her phone down on his cruiser, and reportedly said, “Stop right there I’m going to record this” screaming from the top of her lung and throwing her hands around. Reportedly people were coming out of their trailers to see what was happening.
Deputy Rodriguez further reports that he went to reach for the clip board with the statement and she shoved him aside. He advised her at that time she was being placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and she became combative. The deputy describes her as “acting like a wild person out of control”, saying that it took both he and Cpl Pease to get her in cuffs. She then reportedly “dropped to her butt and refused to go.” The two officers finally got her to the cruiser and she kept kicking her right foot out of the door so they could not close it. She was charged as listed above and transported and booked into the Hawkins County Jail.
September 29
A Mooresburg man reported that between Sept 12 and 18 a woman had written $771.66 in checks from a closed bank account. The man went on to say that there was a $25 penalty billed to him from each check for a total of $200, for a total of $991.66. The victim was referred to private prosecution.
September 30
A Church Hill woman, Brittney Glair Middleton, has been arrested for filing a false report. HCSD Deputy Shively reports being dispatched to a one vehicle accident on Big Elm Rd. next to Clicktown Rd. Deputy Shively spoke to the witness and complainant. He stated that he saw two females get out of the wrecked vehicle on the driver side. The driver was and passenger were described. The two females allegedly stated not to call the law, and stated that their dad lived three houses up. A female later identified as Brittney Middleton was found at 197 Gig Elm Rd walking down to officers. Middleton stated that she was driving and did not know the passenger. Middleton was taken back to the scene, and the witness stated that he never saw that female at the accident scene. He reportedly went on to say that was the first time he saw Middleton tonight. Middleton was adamant about being the driver. A statement was taken from the witness, and Middleton was transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.
September 30
A Rogersville woman reports she came out to her building to pump a tire up on a vehicle, and noticed that her air compressor was missing. She advised that it could have been stolen over night or early in the morning.
October 1
October 2
A Church Hill woman reports that around 3:00 pm she was returning home from work to find her son inside her home. The complainant said that her son had been attempting to steal her granddaughter’s x-box console and games. But once she saw him, he ran past he empty handed, out onto the carport, and then around back to a white car with an unknown male driver. The complainant also told Deputy Sanders that while they were trying to get the car to start, another gold colored car pulled up into her yard with an unknown male and female. Then the male from the gold car and her son swapped vehicles. The victim stated that all four people and both cars left her property in a hurry. The victim reportedly said that her son has been known to have a drug addiction for some time now, therefore the reason that he no longer lives with her.
October 3
Aggravated burglary, theft of property and vandalism were reported by a Poor Valley Road, Rogersville, woman. Deputy Johnson of the HCSD reports that upon arrival the victim gave a list of items including appliances, a camera, furnishings and personal items that had been taken from her residence sometime between Sept 19 and Oct 3. She further stated that she had not been staying at this residence due to not having electricity. The victim also stated that someone had poured paint all throughout the house. Deputy Johnson says that he did see that the paint was poured out in the kitchen on the floor, living room on the floor and on the couch, and also in the bathroom on the counter area and on the mirror in the bathroom. Also the front door was busted, but it appears that it was busted from the inside. The victim also stated that the back door of the residence was not locked when she arrived, and she believes that’s how the subject or subjects gained entry.
October 2
Theft of property was reported by a Kingsport resident, from a mobile home that she was moving out of in Church Hill. Items missing include appliances, Camera, Television Sets and a baby crib. HCSD Deputy Williams reports that the victim states that she was in the process of moving out of the residence the weekend of Sept 26 and got some items. She said that she came back on Oct 2 to load more items and found that the above items had been taken from the residence. She said that one of her neighbors saw the park manager in her residence, but that she couldn’t remember the name of the neighbor. The victim states that she has not received any kind of evection notice from the landlord or the Sheriff’s Office.
October 2
Theft of Property and Trespassing were alleged by a Church Hill man. Missing are a John Deere Tractor, Hay Spreader, Hay Rings and Bottom Plows. Deputy Williams was dispatched to the scene on Dykes Rd. The victim reports buying the house and land and closed on it in August. He said that the tractor and plows were on the property when he closed. The victim said that the tractor and plows and hay rings have been taken in the past by a person known to him. The victim said that he was going to work it out with the suspect, but he never brought back the items. The victim claims that the suspect came back on Oct 2, took the hay spreader, refused to unhook it from his truck and drove away. There has also been round bales of hay taken from the property, but unknown how many. The victim did not have any serial numbers or vin numbers for the property.
October 1
While out on Carters Valley on a domestic call, HCSO Sgt Wilhoit reports being flagged down by a Rogersville man that lives behind the residence to which the officers were dispatched for the domestic incident. The man claims that he heard the two parties arguing and whet he thought was a gunshot. A few seconds later the man heard something hit the side of his camper. When he went outside he noticed that a push mower from the neighbors had rolled down the hill and hit his camper. The tracks from the mower were visible to officers, and it appeared to come from under the back porch of the residence that officers were called to. The mower caused minor damage to the camper and the victim wanted a report on file.
October 4
A Rogersville woman reported that her back storm door had been vandalized. She told officers that people have been trying to break into her home between the hours of 2-4 am. Officers did observe damage on the bottom metal part of the victim’s door. The victim believes that a replacement door would be around $100.
October 4
Dion Scott Myers of Whitesburg was arrested and charged with DUI 5th offense, driving on revoked for DUI and altered vehicle registration. Deputy Winter was dispatched to a call of an intoxicated male with gray hair driving a burgundy Hyundai at a St Clair Place gas station. While in route, the deputy reports noticing a vehicle and driver matching the description. He turned around and followed the vehicle, observing the vehicle crossing the double yellow line on Melinda Ferry Rd. During the traffic stop, the deputy reports immediately smelling alcohol when speaking to Myers. Myers reportedly had slurred speech, when asked to step out of the vehicle for a sobriety test, he was unsteady on his feet, “swaying his upper body in small clockwise circles.” Myers was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Deputy Winter asked the post Miranda on a scale of 0 to 10 what he estimated his own level of intoxication to be, and Myers reportedly said 8. The suspect also reportedly relayed that he had taken Hydrocodone with his beer. Consent was given to search the vehicle and Deputy Winter reports finding an empty 40 Oz beer can. Upon further investigation Deputy Winters determined that the tags were altered on the vehicle by having a date sticker taped to it. The suspect was arrested and charged as listed above.