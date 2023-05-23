A second suspect in the murder of a Hawkins County man whose body was discovered on Sensabaugh Hollow Road last month has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated robbery.
Bryanna Dawn Browning, 27, from Hilton, Va., was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a June 7 arraignment in Hawkins County Sessions Court.
Her codefendant, Canaan Ellis Harless, 25, of Denton Valley Road, Abingdon, Va. was was arrested May 16 in Saltville Va. Harless is currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail and is awaiting extradition proceedings back to Tennessee on murder and robbery charges.
They are accused in the murder of Tyler Nelms, 29, of Cross Valley Road, Surgoinsville, whose body was discovered on Sensabaugh Hollow Road on April 19.
On May 4 the HCSO was contacted by the Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office that an inmate had information on the murder of Nelms, according to Browning’s warrant, which was filed by HCSO Detective Kyle Shively.
The informant stated they had overheard an inmate claim responsibility for the murder.
On May 9 the HCSO retrieved text messages between Nelms and a phone that was later determined to belong to Browning.
On May 15 HCSO detectives interviewed Browning who allegedly stated she drove Harless and another male suspect to pick Nelms up.
Once Nelms entered the vehicle the other two males assaulted Nelms with the intent to rob him, Browning stated.
“During the struggle the victim exited the vehicle,” Shively stated in the warrant. “(A male suspect) chased Nelms from the vehicle, stabbed him, and then returned to the vehicle with the knife.”
Browning reportedly stated that at that point she, Harless, and the other male suspect went to an unknown location, burned their clothes, and disposed of Nelms’ phone, the knife, and the vehicle.