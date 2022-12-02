A Mount Carmel man was charged with aggravated assault last week accused of pistol whipping his daughter’s boyfriend during a dispute over a child.
On Nov. 27 around 3:14 p.m. MCPD Lt. Ken Lunsford Sr. responded to 477 Old Hickory Circle on an assault complaint.
The daughter and her boyfriend reported that her father, Freddie Lee Redmen Jr., 58, tried to prevent her from leaving the residence with her son.
They stated that Redman reached for the child and the boyfriend stepped in between the father and daughter and told him he could not prevent her from taking the child.
“Mr. Redman raised his fist and when (the boyfriend) did not back down Mr. Redman struck him on the head several times,” Lunsford Sr. reported. “While wrestling on the floor (the boyfriend) let him stand up. Mr. Redman pulled a firearm and pointed it at (the boyfriend). When (the boyfriend) told him to go ahead, Mr. Redmond hit him on the left side of his head causing a minor laceration.”
Lunsford Sr. stated in his report that Redman allegedly continued swinging at the boyfriend, and lost grip on firearm and then continued trying to hit (the boyfriend) with his fist.
“(The boyfriend) got Mr. Redman in a head lock,” Lunsford Sr. added. “(The boyfriend) let him go again and took his belongings and left the residence. (The daughter) witnessed the fight and called police.”
A fully loaded Springfield Armory XP-40 was recovered from a chair in living room where fight took place.
Redman was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of aggravated assault.
A Jan. 3 preliminary hearing was scheduled and Redman was released on recognizance. The handgun was confiscated pending the outcome of the court case.