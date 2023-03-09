A Church Hill man was arrested Tuesday on a seven count sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment stemming from allegations of ongoing child sexual abuse over the course of 18 months.
Brandon Scott Arnold, 33, of Church Hill, was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond pending arraignment in Criminal Court scheduled for April 28.
The charges against include rape of a chid under 13, and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 13, both of which are Class A felonies punishable by up to 25 years if convicted.
The continuous sexual abuse count alleges that Arnold intentionally engaged in three or more incidents of sexual abuse with a child 13 years of age or younger between February of 2021 and July 27, 2022.
The rape of a child count alleges that Arnold knowingly engaged in the unlawful sexual penetration of a child who was less than 13 years of age between February of 2021 and April 7, 2022.
The third count of aggravated sexual battery, a Class B felony, alleges that Arnold intentionally engaged in unlawful sexual contact with a child less than 13 years of age between February of 2021 and April 7, 2022. Class B felonies are punishable by 8-12 years if convicted.
Four additional child sex related charges include another Class B felony and three Class C felonies (3-6 years if convicted) and involved the same general time period.
Witnesses who testified before the Grand Jury included two Hawkins County detectives, a Kingsport detective, a representative of the Second Judicial District’s Child Advocacy Center, and a physician and nurse from Kingsport.