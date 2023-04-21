A Surgoinsville couple are facing drug trafficking and child endangerment charges after 15 marijuana plants and about 1.4 grams of meth were located last week in the home they share with their three children.
HCSO Deputy Benjamin Shanks that on April 11 he and other members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Department of Children’s Services complaint regarding an alleged marijuana grow at the home of Jeremy and Ashely Williams, 251 Horton Road, Surgoinsville.
Shanks said Ashley Leann Williams, 39, gave deputies permission to search the residence but they first had to speak to her husband, Jeremy Raymond Williams, 47.
“Jeremy was able to walk me and and Lt. Nathan Simpson around the side of the residence and show us a gray tote containing nine marijuana plants,” Shanks stated in his report. “Jeremy then told us he had more plants in his basement. I then went downstairs in a cabinet where Jeremy said, and located six more marijuana plants.”
Shanks added, “Jeremy stated the plants were not his, he was helping a friend grow them. Jeremy then stated the plants were for his personal use.”
Upon searching the residence deputies also allegedly located a small baggy containing 0.77 grams of meth in a basket inside the master bathroom next to a scale commonly used in narcotics trafficking.
Also in and around the basket deputies located multiple small baggies and cut straws with suspected meth residue. Another baggy containing 0.63 grams of meth was located in a pocketbook.
Shanks noted that three children live in the residence where the meth and marijuana were located ages 15, 5, and 2.
Jeremy and Ashley Williams were each arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were arraigned April 12 in Hawkins County Sessions Court and released on recognizance pending a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 7.