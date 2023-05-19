A Mount Carmel man was charged with felony reckless endangerment Sunday after video surveillance allegedly showed him fire a handgun during an altercation with unwanted guests.
Officer Nathan Fields stated in his report that on May 14 he responded to 414 Cypress St. to a “shots fired” complaint.
“The complainant advised that the shooting was captured on video,” Fields stated. “The complainant stated that the neighbor came out yelling and screaming, got a gun out of the truck and shot at the vehicle. Contact was made with the suspect Timothy Thacker.”
Thacker reportedly told Fields he had been having issues with his cousin and his cousin refused to leave the property, even after Timothy’s mother requested him to leave.
“Timothy stated, that at first (the cousin) came over with a female who wasn’t welcome, and was asked to leave,” Fields reported. “Timothy stated that after multiple requests, (the cousin) and the female left the property. Timothy stated that after some time had passed, (the cousin) returns to the residence with a male.”
Fields added, “(The cousin) was again asked to leave and refused by saying to Timothy and his mother, ‘I ain’t going no (G-d) where’. Timothy stated that he retrieved his weapon and the two males got into the vehicle. Timothy stated that he then fired one 9mm round into the ground near the vehicle. Timothy stated that he only fired the weapon because of a past assault, where he received serious injuries. Timothy advised that PTSD is the reason he felt he needed to use the weapon.”
Fields reported that he was unable to locate the cousin and other male to gather statements or further information. He spoke with the complainant again, and observed the video of the suspect shooting the weapon.
Fields reported that the video does coincide with the suspect’s account of events. The weapon, a Ruger P89 9mm, was collected as evidence and a photo of the mark in the gravel from the bullet was obtained.
The bullet or casing was unable to be located. The weapon was checked through NCIC and showed that the weapon was clear.
Thacker was arrested for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.