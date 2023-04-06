A Surgoinsville man was sentenced to six years Monday in connection with a 2022 drug related high speed chase, and an assault on a jail officer eight days later that resulted in a concussion.
Jonathan Eugene Collis, 40, 1611 Main Street, Surgoinsville appeared before Judge Alex Pearson Monday in Hawkins County Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to felony evading arrest, possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, and DUI stemming from a Jan. 23, 2022 high speed pursuit with Rogersville police and the HCSO.
RPD Officer Eric Pease stated in his report that he recognized Collis, who he knew to have a suspended license, behind the wheel of a vehicle on Main Street in Rogersville.
When Pease attempted a traffic stop a pursuit ensued which ended on Stanley Valley Road with Collis and his passenger being arrested. Police reportedly recovered several white pills on the floor of the vehicle that were identified as Subutex.
Pease reported that he observed the passenger throw an item out of the vehicle which was later recovered and found to be a baggy containing meth, heroin and pills.
On Monday Collis also pleaded guilty in Criminal Court to aggravated assault and resisting arrest stemming from an incident that occurred in the jail on Jan. 31, 2022. Deputy Corey Young stated in his report that a jail nurse was checking on Collis when he stepped out of his cell without permission and demanded a cigarette.
Young reported that Collis was ordered back into the cell, refused to comply, pushed past the jail officer, and tried to exit the booking area through a door but was unsuccessful. Collis then reportedly tried to go behind the booking desk, and was tasered, but continued and struck the jail officer twice in the head before being subdued by other officers.
The jail officer was hospitalized with a concussion.
Collis must serve 30 percent of his 6 year sentence before he is eligible for early release. He was also fined $3,100.
Other April 3 guilty pleas in Hawkins County Criminal Court included:
James Henry Horne, 45, of Rogersville, was sentenced to eight years of supervised probation for aggravated assault.
Misty Dawn Barnett, 38, of Church Hill, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, one year of supervised probation, and a $1,397 in fines and fees for felony abuse or neglect of an elderly person.
Anna Nicole Cox, 22, Rogersville, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation, and $1,661 in fines and fees including $600 in restitution for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Pavel Alekseyev, 33, of Kingsport, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 11 months and 29 days on probation, and $2,400 in fines and fees including $1,400 restitution for theft under $1,000 and attempted forgery.
Stacy Evan Kinsler, 45, of Sneedville, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, 11 months and 29 days on probation, and $4,535 in fines and fees for DUI third offense, simple possession of Schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.