The Kingsport Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a husband and wife who were discovered with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning at their residence on Idle Hour Road.
On Nov. 29 shortly after 9 a.m. Kingsport Police Department patrol officers and detectives responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road in Kingsport in reference to the discovery of two deceased adults who were found by a family member.
The decedents were identified as husband and wife, Michael S. Warner, 66, and Loretta J. Warner, 67. The couple resided together at the home where they were discovered. Based upon the preliminary investigation, both individuals appear to have died from gunshot wounds.
Both decedents will be sent for autopsies to be completed by the Medical Examiner at the East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City.
The KPD reported that this appears to have been an isolated incident, completely contained to this residence, and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the general public.
The investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Unit remains ongoing. Due to the active status of this investigation, no further details were released. Additional information will be shared as it develops, but only at an appropriate point in the investigation.