A Rogersville woman was charged with animal cruelty after allegedly abandoning a litter of puppies at the Humane Society after being told the shelter was full.
Norma Jean Frazier, 51, is also accused of leaving one dog in the empty residence where she had just been evicted.
HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that on the morning of April 22 he responded to the Hawkins County Humane Society on a complaint of animal abandonment.
HCHS manager Sandy Behnke reported that a woman, later identified as Frazier, came to the shelter to drop off a litter of puppies she didn’t want.
Behnke reported that Frazier became angry and belligerent toward shelter staff after being told the shelter was full. She allegedly took the puppies out of her truck, put them in the parking lot, and left the shelter.
Shelter staff reportedly followed Frazier to her home at 4827Highway 11-W, Rogersville, and then called law enforcement.
When Winter arrived at the residence the mobile home door was standing open and there was one dog inside the empty trailer. A witness later told Winter that Frazier sent him a text saying she abandoned the dog in the trailer, and was having the others euthanized.
“I did observe that the trailer was empty and clearly abandoned,” Winter said. “The suspect did unreasonably abandon animals that were in her custody.”
Behnke told the Review that while Frazier was at the shelter she was “flinging her arms saying she was not leaving here with the dogs.”
A staff member was frightened and went to get another employee. When they returned they found that Frazier had left the dogs in the crates in the parking lot and was gone.
“She stated they were not her dogs, they were strays,” Behnke said. “After posting on Facebook about the situation her son came to the shelter and stated they were indeed her dogs and each one of them had a name. She was evicted out of her home and upon arrival there was another dog left inside.”
Behnke added, “Until laws are passed holding people accountable for their own pets the situation in our county is just going to continue to worsen. Our shelter is beyond capacity. Animals are in crates including the lobby. We offer to the public spay and neuter at the shelter once a month. We will continue to fight for the welfare of the animals in our county.”
Frazier was arrested April 28 on one count of cruelty to animals and ordered held on $1,000 bond pending arraignment Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court.