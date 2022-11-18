A Kingsport man accused of leading Mount Carmel police on a high speed chase nearly three years ago was sentenced to 10 days in jail last week as a result of a plea agreement that reduced his felony evading arrest charge to a misdemeanor.
Michael James Johnson, 37, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, had been wanted since Jan. 7, 2019 when he reportedly fled MCPD Lt. Ken Lunsford Sr. at a high rate of speed.
Lunsford Sr. stated in his report that at 6:23 a.m. that morning he responded to a report of a man sleeping behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla on Pine Street. Lunsford Sr. reported that when he knocked on the driver’s side window Johnson woke up, and Lunsford Sr. identified himself as a police officer and asked Johnson to unlock his door.
Johnson reportedly said no and accelerated west on Pine Street, blowing the Jefferson Avenue stop sign, and continued on Jefferson Avenue 63 mph in a 20 mph zone.
Lunsford Sr. reported that the pursuit continued onto Main Street and then onto Highway 11-W which Johnson accessed via the Kaywood Avenue intersection. Lunsford Sr. reported that Johnson blew stop signs, passed a vehicle to the left on Main Street, and then passed a school bus to the right on the 11-W shoulder in Allandale.
Lunsford Sr. reported that he terminated the pursuit at University Boulevard due to high traffic volume and safety concerns. He then located the owner of the vehicle who stated that Johnson had been driving.
The vehicle was later located abandoned at Model City Apartments.
Johnson was arrested on the outstanding warrant Nov. 9 in Kingsport, two years and 10 months after the incident. He was initially charged with felony evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license 4th offense, obstructing the roadway, speeding and four counts of stop sign violation
On Tuesday Johnson appeared in Hawkins County Sessions Court where he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor evading arrest, as well as the other charges except for the stop sign violations and speeding which were dismissed.
Johnson was sentenced to 10 days in jail with 75 percent release eligibility which will be served on consecutive weekends beginning Nov. 25. He was also sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation, 96 hours of community service and $1,395 in fines and fees.