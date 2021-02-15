February 8
A Rogersville resident reported that she attempted to purchase a truck on eBay. The seller requested that payment be made in eBay gift cards in the amount of $800 and that the truck would be delivered to her on 2/8. The seller later requested another $600 in gift cards for insurance which the buyer did not do. She was advised to contact eBay to determine the steps that she needs to take regarding the fraudulent transaction.
Deputies were dispatched to a Rogersville resident concerning a stolen car radio and tag. He noticed that the factory installed radio has been ripped out of the console of the vehicle. Deputies dusted for fingerprints. There were no known suspects at the time of the report.
Deputies responded to a Rogersville residence following a 911 hang up. The suspect, Logan William Foster, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest on charges of domestic assault, vandalism over $1000, and theft under $500. He was taken into custody and transported to the jail.
A Burem Road resident reported three juveniles shooting a BB gun at his residence. He reported hearing something hitting the back window of his house and had observed three juveniles with a BB gun earlier in the day at a nearby location. He asked them to stop shooting and attempted to contact the parents of the juvenile but they were not home. Another resident at the victim’s home reported that a juvenile was yelling at him when he was outside and that one of the juvenile’s pulled out a small pistol and pointed it at him. He felt something hit him above his left eye and there was a place with blood observed in that area. A broken window and small holes were observed by the officer on the back side of the house. The deputy made contact with the juvenile who denied shooting the BB gun in the front yard but did he also stated that they did not have a BB gun. Guardians were not at the residence when the deputy spoke to the juvenile. The parents were later contacted and advised of the situation.
A resident of Church Hill reported harassment of his children by the owner of the trailer park after they got off the bus at the entrance to the trailer park. The resident reported that his has happened several times in the last two years. The deputy was unable to speak to the trailer park owner as he left prior to the deputy’s arrival. The resident was advised on how to pursue this matter through private prosecution if he wished to do so.
Deputies were dispatched to Lewis Lane Rd in Church Hill in reference to a lost Smith and Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. Upon their arrival, the owner reported that the firearm was found in the roadway near his residence. The firearm came back clear and was placed into evidence for safekeeping.
The report of a suspicious person outside of a Church Hill residence resulted in the arrest of Dustin Lee Rhoton, Kingsport, who was observed by the deputy to be hiding inside the building under a mattress. Rhoton did not have permission to enter the building, but he stated that he was only looking for a place to sleep. Rhoton was charged with burglary and failure to appear on an outstanding warrant.
February 9
Stephanie Darlene Ferrer, Bulls Gap, was arrested following a traffic. Identification was requested from both occupants of the vehicle. Ferrer, the passenger in the vehicle, was found to have three warrants out for her arrest in Bristol, VA and Washington County, VA. She was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice and transported to the jail for booking.
A resident of Christians Bend Road in Church Hill reported that his neighbor was harassing him and making threats because the neighbor’s dog keeps coming onto the resident’s property. The neighbor stated to the deputy that his dog has gotten out but that he does not allow the dog to run loose. The dog’s owner was advised to keep his dog on his property and both were advised how to pursue this matter through private prosecution.
February 10
Hawkins County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a Rogersville residence in reference to an assault. The victim reported that she was the caretaker of a property on Old Highway 66. She reported that when she pulled up to the house she noticed a blue Chevy S-10 pickup in the driveway with two black males inside. She noticed that the front door of the house was open and she went up to shut it. When she turned around, someone knocked her to the ground. She observed that the truck had a messed-up tailgate and a white door. She reported that one of the suspects looked like he had a black eye or had a tattoo below his eye.
February 11
Michael Brandon Dykes, Rogersville, was arrested while a deputy was serving an arrest warrant. As the deputy approached the vehicle sitting in the driveway, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Dykes was the front passenger in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a metallic container containing two plastic baggies, once containing a substance identified as Methamphetamine and the other containing marijuana. Also in the container were two partial pieces of an orange tablet believed to be Suboxone. Dykes was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Simple possession or casual exchange (Schedule 3 and 6), Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation (x4) and transported to the jail.