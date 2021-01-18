January 12
Deputies reported to a burglary in progress at a storage building beside Grace Fellowship Church. The victim reported that two male subjects fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The victim confronted one suspect who was driving a black Ford Ranger containing several propane tanks. A second suspect was also confronted by the victim, who fled on foot. The deputy observed that back of the building and found that the fence had been broken and the door forced open to gain entry. The truck described by the victim was located at DBR Roofing; the suspect was inside the vehicle. The suspect, James David Charles, Surgoinsville, reported that he had driving the other suspected individual to the building and then waited for him at the front of the building. Charles was arrested and charged with Burglary. The second suspect was still at large.
January 13
A Payne Ridge Road, Church Hill, resident reported seeing several young boys on his property destroying four round hay bales. They ran when he attempted to confront them. The deputy spoke with another boy in the area and he provided the names of three boys as possible suspects. The total estimated loss on the destroyed bails is $120.00.
A second Payne Ride Road resident reported that her mother’s vehicle was vandalized by neighborhood kids. The vehicle was observed to have a BB gun shot to the back windshield. The estimated value of the damage was $500.00.
Hawkins County deputies were given a be-on-the-lookout for a possible driver driving under the influence in a gold Ford SUV. The vehicle was observed crossing the center line and almost striking another vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver was observed as being very unsteady on his feet, had blood-shot eyes and slurred speech. He performed poorly during a field sobriety test. Jerry Lee Lewis, Jr., Kingsport, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Hawkins County jail.