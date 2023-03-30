A Mount Carmel man was charged with felony evading arrest and meth possession early Monday morning after he allegedly led the HCSO on a high speed pursuit between the Carters Valley and Stanley Valley communities.
HCSO Sgt. Stacy Vaughan reported that during the pursuit the vehicle driven by Mark Anthony Trent allegedly exceeded 100 mph on two separate streets.
Vaughan stated in his report that around 1 a.m. Monday he observed a vehicle traveling north on Bradley Creek Road 92 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Vaughan reported that he did a u-turn and pursued the vehicle, which he then observed to exceed 100 mph before sliding through the Carters Valley Road intersection without stopping.
Trent continued north on Gravely Valley Road, and then turned east on Stanley Valley Road where he again allegedly exceeded 100 mph, this time in a 40 mph zone.
The vehicle stopped at the Okalona Road intersection and Trent was arrested. Vaughan said he observed Trent’s radar detector still actively alerting the presence of his patrol car radar.
Vaughan reported that two grams of meth were located in Trent’s pocket along with two cut straws and seven small baggies with meth reside.
Trent’s passenger, Amanda Nichole Moore reportedly stated Trent made the statement, “He just didn’t feel like stopping”.
Trent, 36, 108 Ashley Drive, Mount Carmel, was charged with felony evading arrest, two counts of speeding in excess of 100 mph, reckless driving, violation of control device, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court where his bond was set at $50,000 pending an April 12 preliminary hearing.
Moore, 29, 2254 Main Street, Surgoinsville, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia after 0.81 grams of meth and a glass pipe were found behind the car seat where she was seated.
She was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and her bond was set at $2,000 with her next court date scheduled for April 4.