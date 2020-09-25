September 21
A Rogersville man reported several items stolen. The victim told Deputy Carter that he has been redoing a house and that the theft happened while he was away in Michigan. The victim has a trail cam setup that picked up a vehicle and a male on July 6 at 1:15 PM. Deputy observed the trail cam photos and reports a gray or primer older model Nissan Hardbody pickup with a white male in the bed that appeared to be loading items. The pickup had several stickers in the back window. The victim stated that the stolen items had a value of approximately $302.
September 21
A Church Hill man phoned the sheriff's office on the recommendation of the Arkansas Unemployment Office. It seems that the man had received mail from that office stating that he had made an application. The man called the Arkansas office to report the fraud, and found out that someone had tried to use his information to apply for the Pandemic Assistance.
September 22
A Bulls Gap man reported that he went to a female neighbor’s home to get a soda. The approximately 12 year old grandson of the neighbor let him in, but when the man went to the fridge to get a soda, the grandson of the neighbor got in front of him and reportedly kept saying he wasn’t getting a soda. The man reports that he tried to open the door and it hit the grandson on the ankle, which made him mad. The man claims that the neighbor’s grandson started throwing things around and hit him with a camping chair. The complainant claims that he then left, but the neighbor’s grandson followed him home, and was banging on the door. The neighbor’s grandson says that he was just playing around, and that he did not hit the man. The woman that lives in the house was in the bedroom, heard the commotion, but that the man had left by then. Both parties were advised by Deputy Hunter Lamons to stay away from each other. They were also advised to pursue private prosecution for the assault.
September 22
At 1:30 in the afternoon, a Mooresburg man reported the theft of an EZ GO Golf Cart the night before. The complainant says that the golf cart was stolen from his camper. The golf cart was spotted late that night, at approximately 1:30 AM near the intersection of Slate Hill Rd and JV Circle. Deputy Bolognese arrested the driver, Joseph Lewis of Spartanburg, NC, for Theft of property over $1,000.
September 22
At approximately 10:45 PM, Deputy Hunter Lamons reports that while on patrol he was flagged down at Quarryville Boat Ramp parking lot in Mooresburg by a fisherman. The fisherman stated that a white vehicle had been parked at the edge of the boat ramp since about 6:00 PM with a male passed out. The deputy observed the above vehicle running, with a single male occupant asleep in the drivers seat. During attempts to wake the male to check on his well being, he began mumbling incoherently, according to the Deputy. After waking the male was identified as James Garrison of Rogersville. Deputy Lamons went on to report that Garrison was under the influence of something other than alcohol, due to his bloodshot eyes and demeanor. Garrison consented to a field sobriety test and to a vehicle search. Garrison failed the field sobriety test. The search revealed 3.3 grams of a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a digital scale and cut straws. 3 glass pipes commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, plus a broken glass pipe. Garrison refused a blood draw. Garrison was arrested and charged with: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule 5 and Driving on suspended license. He was transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking
September 22
Detective Reba Matthews reports that officers of the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at 151 Gillian Road in Rogersville, the residence of Jennifer Hickman. During the search of Hickman, Detective Matthews notes that she located approximately 2.2 grams of clear crystalline substance believed to be Methamphetamine. Detective Matthews further reports that the search of the residence she found a glass pipe use to smoke Methamphetamine, four 1/2 inch roiund pills believed to be Buprenorphine for which Hickman could not produce a prescription, and a set of digital scales. Hickman was charged with: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of Schedule IV, Buprenorphine.
During the execution of the warrant, Deputies went went next door to the target of the search warrant’s grandmother’s house and spoke with the owner. One of the targets of the investigation, Jonathan “scooter” Gilley was located inside this home in a back bedroom. The owner of the home signed a consent to search form, allowing the officers to search. During this search, Deputies located a small semi-automatic pistol, an amount of marijuana, and a small amount of clear crystalline substance believed to be marijuana. Also found in the same room was a set of digital scales. Gilley was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana, possession of Drug Paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are housed, sold or manufactured.