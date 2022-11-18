A Union County man free on bond accused of attempted kidnapping and aggravated burglary against his ex girlfriend last month in Mooresburg was arrested again on new aggravated stalking and aggravated criminal trespass charges.
Cody Wayne Wright, 29, of Sharps Chapel, had been released from the Hawkins County Jail on the original aggravated burglary and attempted kidnapping charges on $10,000 bond under the condition that he have no contact with his ex girlfriend, and that he wear a GPS ankle monitor.
On Nov. 3 the ex girlfriend reported to HCSO Deputy Benjamin Shanks that her Verizon account had been hacked by someone pretending to be her brother. That person was then able to retrieve her phone number.
The ex girlfriend reported that she received a call, but all she heard was someone breathing. The caller then hung up, and moments later she received a text stating, “Be chill and let’s talk”.
Shanks reported that there wasn’t enough evidence at that time to determine who made the call or text.
On Nov. 5 HCSO Cpl. Jesse Williams responded to a report of a possible trespasser at the ex girlfriend’s Mooresburg residence. Williams stated in his report that video surveillance showed Wright on her property and at her back door.
Williams noted that Wright’s GPS record showed him to be in Knoxville at the time the video showed him to be at the ex girlfriend’s residence. Williams further noted that in the video surveillance Wright was wearing shorts, and it was visible that he wasn’t wearing his GPS ankle monitor.
Wright was arrested on the new arrest warrant Nov. 9 in Knoxville, and arraigned Monday, Nov. 14 in Hawkins County Sessions Court on the new aggravated stalking and aggravated criminal trespass charges. He was released from jail on the previous bond with a hearing set for Nov. 30.
Wright’s original charges of aggravated burglary, attempted kidnapping, theft and domestic assault were previously bound over to the Hawkins County Grand Jury following a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31.
The ex girlfriend told Shanks on Oct. 5 Wright broke into her residence through a window, and then grabbed her by “the hair and face” and tried to drag her into his vehicle.
Shanks, who took the report from the victim, stated that Wright initially knocked on her door, but the victim told him to leave, that he wasn’t coming in.
The victim stated that Wight refused to leave and then forced entry into the residence through a closed window. After Wright made entry she reportedly ran out the back door, but Wright caught her in the driveway.
Shanks reported that Wright then allegedly grabbed her by the hair and face, drug her to his vehicle, pushed her face into the seat to the point she couldn’t breath, and told her ‘You will be leaving with me’.
Shanks further reported that she was able to push back and be freed from Wright, who then stated, ’Either you’re leaving with me or you’re not getting your phone back’.”
The victim stated she then screamed and ran toward her mother’s residence. Her stepfather reportedly heard the screaming and went outside where he found the victim trembling and crying.