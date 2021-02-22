FEBRUARY 18
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputies spoke with James Dodson about a large welder and cables that he believed were stolen during the night. He was unsure exactly when the theft occurred, but said the welder weighs over 800 pounds. He said he kept the welder outside under his carport. He did not know of any suspects and couldn’t provide a serial number for the welder.
FEBRUARY 17
Hawkins County Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux went to Etter Street to execute an arrest warrant. Upon approaching the residence he observed Justin Stapleton walking out the back door. DesOrmeaux arrested him for an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. When searched, Stapleton was found with a plastic container in his shirt pocket that contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine, weighing .6 grams. Stapleton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine as well as violation of probation.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in which a man allegedly attacked his brother with a baseball bat. Officer Michael Allen said brothers Charles Holt and Curtis Brooks were arguing over Brooks cursing at a 3-year-old girl. Holt said his brother went into his bedroom and returned with a baseball bat that he swung at Holt’s head, striking his shoulder. Holt said he then punched his brother. Brooks admitted hitting his brother with the bat, but said Holt had also struck him with the bat. The men’s mother was also allegedly injured during the altercation. Both men were arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.