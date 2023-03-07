Charitable nonprofits embody the best of America. They provide a way for people to work together for the common good, transforming shared beliefs and hopes into action.
They give shape to our boldest dreams, highest ideals, and noblest causes. America’s 1.3 million charitable nonprofits feed, heal, shelter, educate, inspire, enlighten, and nurture people of every age, gender, race, and socioeconomic status, from coast to coast, border to border, and beyond. They foster civic engagement and leadership, drive economic growth, and strengthen the fabric of our communities. Every single day.
We, the people in Hawkins County, can probably all agree how grateful we are to each and every one of our nonprofits that our county has been blessed with. Each person may not have the need for each one nor the desire to support each one, but just the same, we are grateful that they are there for our fellow man.
It has always been and should remain the choice of the individual to use their money in the support of these agencies. At no point should anyone ever be bullied into doing so, yet that appears what is happening to us at the moment. Not everyone has a use for the animal shelter.
Not everyone even cares to support it, but if that is your desire, by all means, go ahead and wholeheartedly put your effort into it, but do not protest that we as a county are responsible for a nonprofit. Make your donations to the nonprofit, volunteer your time, money, knowledge and compassion to it, but do not try to bully the rest of the county into caring more for an animal of any kind than we do our fellow man.
I love my animals and spend a lot of money on their upkeep and making sure they have been spayed and neutered, but God called me to love like Jesus which is to my fellow man not an animal. I admit I like most animals more than some humans, and I’m working on that, but I can not agree to spend county money on animals for a nonprofit when we have nonprofits that benefit our fellow man that could use the money as well.
The county commission makes donations to several nonprofits based on need and money available. It does not guarantee this money yearly and no nonprofit should rely solely on this money. It is not the Hawkins County Government and citizens tax monies responsibility to ensure your nonprofit is a success, it is yours!
Tammy Manis, Rogersville
